Waimate woman cooks up recipe for community cheer with free lasagne

Lyndsey Davis will be giving out free lasagne in Waimate this Sunday to anyone who could do with a hearty meal.

Faced with the reality of having to sell her own home, Lyndsey Davis knows only too well the struggles of keeping afloat during a cost of living crisis.

The Waimate woman wants to help those in her town who may be in a similar situation.

Davis has taken the meaning of the season to a whole new level, cooking 60 lasagnes to give out to those who may be in need of a hearty meal this festive season.

Davis said she had noticed how tough it was for people at this time of year, including her own family, and she wanted to do something to help.

“It’s been a tough year for many,’’ she said.

“We have our house on the market as we can’t afford the mortgage, and the most annoying thing is we have been working and bringing in money. It’s just tough.’’

On Saturday, she and a group of volunteers and friends will assemble the bulk batch of lasagnes that she will give out the following day, on Christmas Eve, at Seddon Square.

Davis said her idea for the initiative came about after a bout of food poisoning left her bedridden.

“I did a bit of browsing online and saw the Lasagna Love initiative,’’ she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lyndsey Davis will be set up at Waimate’s Seddon Square on Sunday from 10am.

A community impact programme founded in the United States, Lasagna Love connects neighbours through gestures of kindness, goodwill and support.

It abides by three simple principles through the sharing of lasagne: feed families, spread kindness, and strengthen communities.

“I just thought it was an awesome initiative. Lasagne is great – mince goes a long way, it’s protein, and everyone loves it,” Davis said.

“The most important thing was I could set it up for Christmas.’’

She said the idea was to give out one single-serve lasagne per person so that as many people as possible would have the opportunity to enjoy a hearty meal.

Her efforts had been spurred on by the support she and her family had received since moving to Waimate two years ago.

“I had my first child, and we moved from Taranaki and knew no-one here.

“The welcome and support we got … I wanted to give back to the community.’’

MANJA WACHSMUTH Lyndsey Davis: “Lasagne is great – mince goes a long way, it’s protein, and everyone loves it.” (File photo)

That support has also been shown to her lasagne initiative. Farmers in the district have donated boxes of mince, the Makikihi Hotel had given supplies, and Gunns Bush Camp had donated herbs, she said.

Hato Hone St John in Waimate was also opening its kitchen to the volunteers on Friday so all the ingredients could be cooked, ahead of the lasagne assembly on Sunday.

For the first time, Davis, her partner and 15-month-old daughter Willow would spend Christmas in Waimate. They usually went back to Taranaki over the festive break.

If the initiative tookoff, she hoped it might extend to Ōamaru and Timaru and also expand to swapping children’s toys.

She said anyone was welcome to pick up a free lasagne, and there would be no questions asked.

From the feedback already received, she was expecting the event to be popular.

Anything left over would be given to the town’s food bank, she said.

Davis will be at Seddon Square on Sunday from 10am.