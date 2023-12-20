Health warnings issued as temperatures soar across South Canterbury

The Whyte brothers, Tiaki, 10, and Tawhirimatea, 9, stay cool in the water at Caroline Bay on Wednesday morning.

With temperatures expected to soar to as high as 30C in parts of South Canterbury this week, health authorities are urging caution.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the temperature was expected to reach the high 20s on Wednesday and Thursday, before it cools down slightly on Friday.

And there was a “high likelihood” that some areas around South Canterbury that had no weather stations could hit 30C on Wednesday, he said.

“What will be noticeable is the night-time temperatures will not drop too much. Much of Canterbury will be around 15C to 16C.

“And temperatures tomorrow [Thursday] will go back up to the mid to high 20s.”

The temperature in Timaru was forecast to hit 28C on Wednesday and 25C on Thursday. At 4pm on Wednesday, the town had reached 23.1C.

Up at Aoraki/Mt Cook, temperatures were forecast to reach 26C on Wednesday and 27C on Thursday. At 4pm on Wednesday, the temperature was 26C in the village.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Beachgoers at Caroline Bay on Wednesday afternoon as the wind blows the sand.

Ferris said north-westerly winds around the Canterbury region were bringing in the heat and humidity. “It will feel a bit stuffy,” he said.

“We are also coming up to the summer solstice, which means shorter nights and longer days, and less time for the temperature to cool down.

“It’s a good recipe for the weather we are experiencing across the country.”

Canterbury’s medical officer of health, Dr Matt Reid, said that while the hot weather would be welcomed by some, the heat would affect everyone and overheating could be fatal.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Daniel Mullings, 16, and Boston Williams, 17, manoeuvre their paddle boat at Caroline Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

“It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion, and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars,” he said.

“While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk.

“This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, and people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness.”

He said some simple steps to reduce the health risk when temperatures were high included: avoiding going outside during the hottest part of the day; drinking plenty of water; avoiding alcohol and caffeine; and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothing.

Reid said people whose work involved strenuous physical activity outdoors should be “particularly vigilant” to avoid overheating.

“It’s important people exposed to hot weather for long periods of time carry water with them and sip at least half a litre an hour.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Telila Fagalima, 13, applies sunscreen before sitting down under the hot sun at Caroline Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

They should also “allow for more breaks in the shade, reapply sunscreen every two hours, and schedule the hardest work in the coolest part of the day”.

The first rule when heading outside was to be sun smart and remember to “slip, slop, slap and wrap”, he said.

When inside, people were advised to “keep their houses cool by closing curtains on windows getting direct sun, opening windows to get a breeze if it’s cooler out than in, and consider using the cool cycle on heat pumps”.

Reid said if people were heading to their local swimming spot to cool down, they should first visit the “Can I swim here?” section of the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa​ website at lawa.org.nz to view the latest information on where it was safe to swim.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A number of people hit the beach at Caroline Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Mackenzie District Council is introducing level 2 water restrictions on water use in Twizel from Thursday.

“Excessive demand on the system means that people nearer the ends of the lines cannot be sure of getting enough water for basic household needs,” the council said.

“If this measure does not improve things adequately, we are preparing to limit irrigation to alternate days only.

“Even-numbered houses will be able to irrigate on even-numbered days, and odd-numbered houses on odd days. This will be advertised when [and] if we need to.”

Irrigation would be restricted to between 10pm and 6am.