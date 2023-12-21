Drunk mum abusive towards person, racially taunts arresting police

A Timaru woman referred to police as white pr..ks and white colonialists when she was being arrested on November 24, 2023, evidence presented in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday revealed.

A person unhappy with a woman's drink-driving earned a "tirade of verbal abuse" and threats before she delivered racial slurs at police officers when being arrested.

Adelle Maraea Potaka had arrived home intoxicated after driving from a friend’s house at about 6.20pm on November 24, 2023, the summary of facts, produced in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday, said.

An argument broke out between her and another person, with the defendant’s partner joining in, and eventually calling police for assistance, the summary says.

The woman's response to the police being called was yelling at the victim.

With no response from the victim, the defendant then said, “Fine, I’ll leave then”, which inferred that she was about to drive off again in an intoxicated state.

The victim, wanting to prevent the woman driving off intoxicated, walked outside to the vehicles ... and started taking the keys out of the ignitions.

“When the victim took the keys out of the vehicles’ ignitions, the defendant unleashed a tirade of verbal abuse on him.

“As part of this abuse, the defendant told the victim, ‘If you try to stop me, I’ll bash you’, and ‘If you try stop me, I’ll run you over’.”

The 40-year-old defendant was then informed by the police she was under arrest for speaking threateningly.

She attempted to leave the house, but police blocked her exit and handcuffs were applied.

“The defendant struck out at both officers with her elbow, and accompanied her resistance with verbal abuse, making derogatory racial slurs along the lines of referring to the officers as white pr..ks and white colonialists.”

The defendant's resistance could not be overcome until she was placed on the floor.

The woman pleaded guilty before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Tuesday to the charges from the incident of speaking threateningly and resisting police.

The judge remanded her on bail to appear again on April 16 for sentencing and also referred the matter to be considered for restorative justice.