'Should have been a safe place to serve': Royal NZ Navy apologises to victim of historical sexual abuse

A former captain’s steward has received an official apology from the Royal New Zealand Navy in response to his claim of historical abuse. (File photo)

More than 50 years after enduring abuse and harm that he says robbed him of the life he deserved, a South Canterbury man has received an official apology from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The 69-year-old, a former captain’s steward, joined the navy when he was 16.

He said the abuse he suffered in his three years in the Defence Force “should never have happened’’.

He lodged an official complaint with the Ministry of Defence in November 2020, after finally gathering the strength to be heard, telling some family as well as a few close civilian and former navy friends about his experiences.

This week he met the chief of navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, who read the man an apology letter acknowledging what he had gone through.

He was presented with a copy of the letter, which The Timaru Herald has seen.

More than half a century on from the abuse, the man said it felt great to have his experience acknowledged.

“I had a good talk with the admiral, and it feels good to finally get an apology,’’ he said.

He was also given the chance to speak at the meeting, which he appreciated.

There might be compensation too, but that was something he was less worried about, he said.

“They’ve acknowledged it’s happened and apologised. That’s taken a lot of years.’’

Jemma Cheer/Stuff The man says he hopes speaking out might encourage others who have been abused to come forward.

Proctor said that while his words would not change what happened, he was deeply sorry for the suffering the man endured as a result of the abuse and for the impact it has had on him and his family.

“Additionally, I advised of my commitment to making the contemporary navy a safe place for all to serve. Whilst the culture is radically better than it was, we can always improve,’’ Proctor said.

He said the navy could not improve without the courage of people, like the man, who acted to “shine a light on these aspects of our history’’.

“For this I thanked him.’’

The man had joined the navy straight from school, becoming a captain’s steward after six months of training.

In his apology, Proctor described the man as a boy-sailor “who, like every young sailor before you and those who have come since, was embarking on a new career, a new adventure’’.

“The navy should have been a safe place to serve. However, one of your fellow shipmates, someone you should have been able to trust, caused you considerable harm.

“Furthermore, you have described an environment on ship where you felt you were unable to speak out about the abuse to make it stop.’’

After the training concluded, the man was drafted onto a ship at an age when he was “very naive and didn’t know anything about sex’’, he said.

“Then I saw something one night which happened to a friend of mine on board – sexual stuff with one of the senior ratings.’’

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The man says the abuser was the “best guy on board’’ the ship and hid the abuse well. (File photo)

He did not take much notice, saying he did not really understand what was happening. However, within a few days the young man he witnessed being abused had disappeared off the ship.

And with his friend no longer on board, the man said the abuse began to happen to him.

He was frightened to speak out, believing that if he did say something, “it would be my word against his, and it wouldn’t be taken seriously’’.

The abuser was the “best guy on board’’ and hid the abuse well, he said.

“All I thought was, ‘I want to get the hell out of here,’ so I made up the excuse that my asthma was bad and playing up.’’

After three years in the navy, he was discharged with a plane ticket.

The man had since found solace in helping others, but the abuse had taken a toll and the journey to get the apology had been long, he said.

He hoped his speaking out might encourage others who had been abused to come forward.

A Defence Force spokesperson said no decision had been made on compensation.

“As part of Operation Respect, the New Zealand Defence Force is considering policy in relation to historical incidents of this nature and associated redress.’’