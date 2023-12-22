Appeal against sentence for 'very nasty and intimidating' offending fails

A decision from the High Court at Timaru has dismissed an appeal against a jail sentence imposed on a 27-year-old man convicted of serious offending. (File photo)

A 27-month jail term was not excessive for offending in Timaru that was described as “very nasty and intimidating”, the High Court has ruled.

Connor Jamie Huntley had made an appeal against the sentence, through his lawyer, Matthew Bonniface, on the grounds that insufficient credit was allowed for personal circumstances.

He was jailed on July 19 this year by Judge David Robinson of the Timaru District Court.

The 27-year-old had pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, demanding with intent to steal, conspiracy to deal a class A controlled drug, two of offering to supply a class A drug, unlawful possession of a firearm, two of unlawful possession of ammunition, and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search. The offending occurred in October 2021.

The appeal decision from Justice Jonathan Eaton, following the hearing in the High Court at Timaru on November 15, was published on December 19.

Huntley, when sentenced, was given a 40% reduction from the starting point of 46 months’ jail.

This reduction was made up of 15% for guilty pleas, 15% for personal background issues, and two of 5% each for his rehabilitative potential, youth and the difficulties he would face in jail.

According to the decision, Bonniface submitted that the 15% discount for Huntley’s background did not account for a serious methamphetamine addiction.

Bonniface said the addiction was the consistent contributor to all of Huntley’s offending, and he proposed an additional 10% deduction to reflect that.

He also submitted that the judge erred in not placing greater weight on the sentencing purposes of rehabilitation and reintegration and that home detention would have enabled Huntley to attend a residential rehabilitation programme.

Crown prosecutor Nadine Girgis said the court must exercise care in allowing discounts that might be seen as having been designed to bring a sentence within a range where home detention could be considered.

Justice Eaton did not agree with Bonniface’s submission that the judge placed too much weight on deterrence and insufficient weight on rehabilitation.

“Given the view I have reached that the sentence of two years and three months’ imprisonment was not manifestly excessive, it is not necessary I consider that issue.”

He said the focus of Huntley’s appeal had been on his “willingness to engage in rehabilitation”, which was understandable given “the time he has spent in custody”.

“Indeed, Mr Bonniface, quite frankly in my view, described Mr Huntley as being ‘desperate’. I do not doubt that … But that does distract from the seriousness of his admitted offending.

“His offending was very serious. Any case involving armed threats, cut-down firearms, ammunition, gangs and class A drugs has sinister and potential lethal overtones.

“The aggravated robbery and subsequent demanding with intent to steal was very nasty and intimidating.”

Justice Eaton said Huntley had the means to carry through the threats he made.

“I have no doubt he was acting under the influence of methamphetamine. That only serves to highlight the danger he presented … A clear message still needs to be sent to young men that if you engage in drug dealing, firearms and violence, custodial sentences are going to be imposed.”

Justice Eaton said he could understand Huntley’s frustration that he was unlikely to be placed in rehabilitative programmes given the proximity of his release date.

However, that was a consequence of the delayed guilty plea, he said.

“I am not satisfied that an end sentence of two years and three months’ imprisonment was excessive, let alone manifestly excessive.”