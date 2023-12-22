PrimePort Timaru unveils new public fishing platform at Timaru harbour

Kids and adults now have the opportunity to fish in Timaru harbour with the completion of a new floating platform.

A new public fishing platform at Timaru’s harbour will allow families easy access to fishing in the area once more.

PrimePort Timaru chief executive Phil Melhopt said the platform had been built to cater to families, and children, after they saw a lack of such facilities in Timaru.

“Over the years, access to the port has diminished for many people through security and safety ... regulations,” Melhopt said.

He said one of the most frequent complaints, was regarding the lack of places to take children fishing.

“With that in mind, we came up with this proposal to build this pontoon.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff PrimePort Timaru chief executive Phil Melhopt said they built the platform to mainly cater to families and children.

“We got the board's approval on the basis we got some support from our local customers and contractors and suppliers.”

Melhopt said it was a proud moment to open the pontoon, and he hoped the community benefitted from it and enjoyed it.

“We certainly hope there are some fish there, and we hope even more so that a leopard seal doesn't come and take up residency.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff First to fish from the platform was 12-year-old Tom Lawrence.

A small lighthouse has also been built, near the pontoon, and was designed by the same engineers.

The lighthouse is made of recycled material and local contractors were used to paint it, he said.

The pontoon was officially opened to the public by Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen on Thursday.

It's located off the breakwater at the end of Hall St where the previous Fishman’s Wharf was located.