Bringing people together for Christmas lunch in South Canterbury

Getting ready for Timaru’s Community Christmas Dinner on Monday are the Waite family: Kiel, Vicky, Bella, 10, and Korbin, 7.

It’s all hands on deck in South Canterbury as volunteers across the region prepare for Christmas Day community lunches.

In Timaru, 300 people will sit down to lamb, pork, ham, chicken and vegetables, as well as a range of desserts including pavlova.

In Temuka, 65 diners will sit down to an array of meats and vegetables.

The dinners are open to anyone in the community who wants company during the festive season, with many people also putting their hand up to volunteer on the day.

Timaru’s meal organiser, Kiel Waite, said he had been busy this week ahead of Monday’s dinner, picking up donations and sorting out attendees and volunteers.

While a few registered diners had cancelled their seats, those seats did not take long to be reallocated, he said. No more people could be accommodated.

Diner numbers have increased by 50 this year, with Waite and his wife Vicky taking over the job of organising the event after a call on social media looking for “Christmas 2023 superstars’’ to co-ordinate the annual meal.

Last year the meal was organised by Geraldine woman Tash Rankin, who took on the role after former co-ordinator Melissa Brennan made a plea for a group of people, or a volunteer, to take over the event’s organisation. Rankin was joined by cook Liz Glasier.

However, with both having family commitments this year, Rankin made a plea to the community for someone to help.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jocelyn McKay and Karen McClintock ahead of last year’s Temuka Community Christmas Dinner.

Waite, a former chef, said it was something he had always wanted to do.

He would be even busier over the next few days, and from 10am on Christmas Eve volunteers would be at the Caroline Bay Hall for preparations.

“We have had a great response for helpers over the two days,’’ he said.

He thanked those who had donated: “We have a great list of local legends that have come on board with large donations of items and monetary donations.”

He was looking forward to everyone arriving on the day. “It’s been a busy few months to get to this stage.’’

The Temuka meal will be held at the town’s RSA, and co-organiser Karen McClintock said it was also at capacity.

Meals would also be supplied to some veterans on the day, she said.

She organises the lunch with Jocelyn McKay. The menu includes ham, chicken, silverside, roast beef, pork lamb and fish.

There will also be salads, potatoes, carrots, peas and desserts.