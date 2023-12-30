New Year Honour: Waimate sporting stalwart 'stunned' with QSM

Waimate’s Geoff Lienert, wearing a Timaru Cash Cycling Club blazer, has been named in the New Year Honours List as a recipient of the Queens Service Medal (QSM).

Geoff Lienert's passion for helping numerous sports in the Waimate district over the past 40 years has been recognised with a New Years Honour.

"Absolutely surprised. I was a bit stunned," the 75-year-old said about his Queen's Service Medal for services to sports administration and coaching, particularly in cycling and athletics.

"It's a very high award.

"I've had awards before, but they are kind of minor compared with this.

"I always thought those awards were for somebody who had done something fairly special."

However, Lienert’s sporting involvement is special to the Waimate district and the wider South Canterbury region, and he already has a swathe of service awards from various groups.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lienert shows off the world champion rainbow track cycling jersey gifted to him by Dylan Kennett.

Lienert, who worked for the New Zealand Post Office, had stints in Waimate, Invercargill, Timaru and Pleasant Point before returning to Waimate in 1983, where he has been for the past 40 years.

He has been involved in something "every year since I've been here".

"I've just had a lifetime passion, and just followed my parents. They lived in Pleasant Point and were involved in clubs, and they always helped, so it was just a natural progression to go on committees and help out."

Lienert was not just an administrator though, and in his younger years he represented South Canterbury in cricket, rugby and basketball.

"A bit of an all-rounder really. I kind of had a go at anything. Sport has been my passion.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Some of the awards Geoff Lienert has won over the years. He now has a Queen’s Service Medal to go with them after being named in the New Years Honours List.

"I'm just passionate about it, and you just take the opportunities in some things.

"I seem to have a bit of a passion for organising events, so other people can participate.

"The main satisfaction I get is in coaching people to better themselves really."

He joined the Waimate Harriers Club in 1983 and has been secretary since 1986. He is also a founding member of the Waimate Cycling Club and the club’s handicapper and is still involved in racing every Monday night during summer, taking entries, timekeeping and compiling results.

Lienert mentored several cyclists who went on to compete for New Zealand at Olympic Games, including Heath Blackgrove and Dylan Kennett who gifted him his 2015 world championship-winning team pursuit jersey.

"Wednesdays I help out at athletics, mainly doing the starting and look after the track side of it. Thursday nights we organise a 5km fun run series for harriers."

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Geoff Lienert runs Garlands Track in Waimate in 2018.

Lienert said in other spare time he does a bit of track maintenance for walking and mountainbike tracks, and is on the Waimate Trackways committee "in which we develop tracks" and is also a member of the White Horse Mountain Biking Club.

"When you really think about it, I've probably done quite a bit.

"I probably organised a lot more events before the very restrictive rules come in with health and safety."

He and a friend formed the Waimate Triathlon Club following the sport's popularity rise when the Coast to Coast started in 1988.

"We formed a club and organised events, triathlons, kayak racing. It was so easy, there weren't any rules really and we went on state highways and across state highways."

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Lienert on his track bike in Waimate's Victoria Park velodrome in 2021.

Lienert also volunteers his time as a member of the Sport Waimate committee to support the delivery of sports programmes in local primary schools.

He has life memberships of St Andrews Cycling Club, Waimate Cycling Club, Waimate Harriers Club and Waimate Caledonian Society as well as patron for Waimate cycling and harriers.

In 2015, he received a South Canterbury sports award for lifetime achievement in cycling and harriers while he has also been recognised with a Waimate District Council Civic Award for his contribution to sport and an Athletics New Zealand long service award.