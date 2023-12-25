Mackenzie District plays host to record-breaking Australasian 24-hour Rogaining Championships

A team participating in the Australasian 24-hour Rogaining Championships on December 16-17.

A record-breaking number of people participated in the Australasian 24-hour Rogaining Championships, held in the Mackenzie District earlier this month.

Rogaining is an orienteering sport of long distance cross-country navigation, involving route planning and navigation between checkpoints using different types of maps. Checkpoints are scored differently depending on the level of difficulty in reaching them.

Glenmore Station in Lake Tekapo/Takapō served as the event’s headquarters on December 16 and 17.

Nora Audrá, of Wicked Rogaines, said the main 24-hour championship event attracted record-breaking participation, with 120 teams.

Supplied Nora Audrá said the premier event now stands as one of the largest 24hr rogaining competitions in New Zealand.

“We couldn’t be happier with the weekend,” Audrá said of how it went.

“This event had been two years in the making and was the biggest event we’ve ever organised since we started Wicked Rogaines 15 years ago.

“The 2023 Australasian 24-hour Rogaining Championships at Glenmore Station marked not only a sporting triumph but also a celebration of camaraderie, resilience, and the breathtaking landscapes that New Zealand has to offer.”

Supplied An aerial view of the people assembled for the event at Glenmore Station in Lake Tekapo/Takapō.

Audrá said the premier event now stood as one of the largest 24-hour rogaining competitions in New Zealand.

In addition to the main event, three non-championship events – 15-hour, 6-hour, and 3-hour – provided alternative options for participants seeking a shorter duration on the course.

The event attracted more than 470 participants in total.

“The course was designed with something for everyone and featured flat areas with lakes and tarns (alpine lakes) that added to the scenic allure of the rogaining experience,” Audrá said.

“280 competitors began their 24-hour journey at midday on Saturday and headed out into the hottest part of the day, making hydration a crucial factor as temperatures soared to 28 degrees.

“The lower areas offered tempting watering holes to take a quick dip in, while those who gained elevation into the surrounding hills, enjoyed a gentle, cooling breeze.

“With hot weather posing a challenge, strategic planning around accessing the water stations became vital for teams to ensure they maintained an adequate supply.”

Supplied Nora Audrá said the course was designed with something for everyone.

Audrá said the natural water courses flowing on the mountain tops were deemed safe to drink, and “emphasised the importance” of thoughtful route planning throughout the long event.

“As evening fell, participants experienced a respite from the heat, and the dark sky reserve above Glenmore Station displayed all its glory.

“Stargazing provided a moment of tranquility, and a stunning opportunity for participants to stop and look up in awe at the night-time star show.”

The event also served as a fundraiser for Tekapo Primary School, Brightstars Kindergarten, and Red Cross New Zealand, Audrá said.

“Participants and supporters alike contributed to these causes, making a positive impact on the local community.”

The overall winners were Team Greig and Chris (Chris Forne and Greig Hamilton), amassing an impressive 4360 points, and finishing 370 points ahead of second placed team Nutrient Rescue (Darron Jones and Dave Quested).

Team Rab Wahine (Georgia Whitla and Emily Wilson) claimed the first female position and secured the fifth overall spot.