Caroline Bay Carnival opening concert cancelled due to rain, rides and games not running

The opening concert for the 113th Caroline Bay Carnival was cancelled due to rain on Tuesday and more rain has been forecast until later in the day.

Caroline Bay Carnival entertainment manager Kevin Fahey confirmed The Drama Queens concert which was supposed to start at around 2pm was cancelled.

The carnival’s rides and games were not running as well.

Caroline Bay Carnival entertainment manager Kevin Fahey said carnival's rides and games were not running as well.

Fahey said there was a bit of flooding in Caroline Bay, and they had to wait for the water to recede before getting on with the opening day of the carnival.

The Stevie Nicks and The Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show concert, scheduled for 7pm on Tuesday, at the moment, would be going ahead, he said.

An update on the second concert, the rides and games, is expected closer to 6pm.

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters​ said eight millimetres of rain had fallen in Timaru since 10am on Tuesday and more rain was on the forecast until later tonight.

He said four millimetres had fallen since 3pm.

The cause of the rain was two fronts moving up the South Island together.

“The leading edge of the front has gone past Timaru, but there’s more rain trailing behind it,” he said.

The rain was expected to clear by sunset, which is at 9.22pm.

Marsters added that Wednesday was looking much better with maybe some rain forecast for the morning and fine for the rest of the day.

Fahey said Wednesday’s carnival schedule was expected to start on time.