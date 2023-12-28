Mackenzie Summer Sounds will be 'something like Twizel's never seen before'

An aerial view of the Mackenzie town of Twizel. (File photo)

With a capacity for 5000, an inaugural music festival in Twizel on New Year’s Eve is expected to be “something like Twizel's never seen before’', with additional police being sent to the Mackenzie town.

New Zealand pop sensation Stan Walker will headline the festival on the banks of Lake Ruataniwha on December 31, and the influx of people in the region over the festive period was a big drawcard for its organisers.

On Wednesday, event promoter Barrie Clydesdale said those involved were “flat-out’' setting up with the stage all but built.

“It’s all go,’' he said.

“The marquees are going up, and the toilets and the fencing. It’s going to be a great event.’’

He was crossing his fingers for good weather, and said, so far, it had been warm in the town.

“There’s a beautiful forecast. Everyone’s getting pumped about it.’’

Hunter Smith Photography NZ/Supplied Mackenzie Summer Sounds will be held on the shores of the stunning Lake Ruataniwha.

While he was not sure of the total number of tickets sold, he said there were still some tickets available.

There would be no gate sales, so it was important people booked online, he said.

“We are pleased with how ticket sales have gone, and there will be people wanting to go on the day.’’

He said security would be tight at the event, with 35 security guards, including extra staff coming down from Christchurch.

“It will be well monitored, and we are running buses from the town to the complex every 15 minutes as we don't want people to drive.’’

He said it would be a great way for people in Twizel to see in the New Year “especially with the great line-up’’.

“It’s something like Twizel’s never seen before,’’ he said.

“It’s awesome for the town.’’

The event is being run by Southern Star Productions – a company owned by Clydesdale, and his wife Clare, and Ashley Tipping and her husband Michael.

The Clydesdales owned property in Twizel and, as regular holidaymakers there, thought the township would be a great spot to host a show.

With an estimated population of 1850, as of June 2023, the small town swells during summer, with many owning holiday homes there, but not always a lot of entertainment over the festive period.

The all ages event will also feature South Canterbury connections with the Jordan Luck Band, and Timaru’s Cam Scott also performing.

Stan Walker performs with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in Nelson in February.

They will be joined by Dunedin bands Loose and Colourful, alternative-country/rock artist Arun O’Connor, Christchurch’s Jaydin Shingleton and Sisterhood.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said there would be additional police resources in the Twizel area for the New Year to make sure everybody was safe during the celebrations.

“Our message to festival goers is please take care of yourselves and your friends, be sensible and make sure everyone gets home safely,’’ she said.

“Have a plan for getting to and from the event safely, charge your phone, and eat something substantial if you’re planning to drink. Make sure you’re keeping hydrated with water as well.’'

She said police would be visible in towns and on the roads throughout this period.

“During New Year we see a peak in people driving on the roads, so be patient, keep calm, drive sober and pull over if you are feeling tired. Any drivers being stopped on the roads can expect to be breath-tested.’’

She hoped everyone had an enjoyable start to the New Year, but if they felt unsafe or had concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, they were encouraged to call Police on 111.

For non-urgent concerns you can call 105 or visit 105.police.govt.nz and report the incident online.

Tickets for Mackenzie Summer Sounds are available at southernstarproductions.com/mackenzie-summer-sounds.