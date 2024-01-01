Paws for celebration: Timaru reporter releases debut book about Russell Square's canine residents

Senior reporter Rachael Comer bonds with a dog while out for an interview.

Rachael Comer always wanted to publish a book – she just didn't know what to write about.

A senior reporter with The Timaru Herald, Comer has spent almost 20 years writing about a wide range of subjects in her daily work.

But she could never quite nail the perfect topic for her own book.

Then she began to explore her own backyard, and with inspiration from New Zealand author Ruth Shaw’s second book, Bookshop Dogs, she realised the subject was on her doorstep – quite literally.

The result is her own first self-published book, The Dogs of Russell Square, which was released on December 20.

The book features dogs that visit and live in the park-like setting of Timaru's Russell Square, a one-of-a-kind area in her home town, and also looks at the history of the location and its people.

It shows the special bond between dogs and their owners, with some of the book’s subjects finding great comfort in having a canine companion.

“I always knew I lived in a really special part of town,” Comer said.

“But it’s not until now that I look back through the pages of the book that I realise how lucky I am.

John Bisset/Stuff Lily, of Russell Square, in Timaru.

“That is also due greatly to the fact I have my own rescue dog, who has been a friend and protector and introduced me to many other dog owners.”

Each chapter of the book is dedicated to a dog, with 13 featured.

There are also chapters about Russell Square, information from a dog behaviourist, and the story of a special seat installed in the area.

Comer said she started writing the book with a serious tone about the history of the area.

Supplied The Dogs of Russell Square, by Rachael Comer, is the senior reporter’s first self-published book.

However, after sending the first chapter to a good friend and former subeditor, Lisa Rogers, she realised she needed to inject the story with “less dry, and more human, elements”.

"I hope the book is one that people can just pick up and read a chapter and feel connected with the characters,” she said.

"Some of the stories are very personal, and I feel privileged to have been able to tell them.''

The book also includes photographs taken by her colleague, TheTimaru Herald chief photographer John Bisset.

John Bisset/Stuff Ace and Fern, of Russell Square, Timaru.

Timaru Booksellers owner Renee Rowland, who is stocking the new book, said she loved having books written by South Canterbury authors on the shelves.

“But it’s even better when a local author has written a book that celebrates something local, or a part of Timaru that deserves a spotlight, like the dogs of Russell Square.

“Having space on our shelves for debut authors realising their dreams … is just as important as readers browsing and finding the stories they want to read.

“We’re really pleased for Rachael and very proud to stock her debut book.’’

The book will be officially launched at Russell Square on January 10 at 5.30pm, with everyone welcome to attend.

The dogs from the book will be there, and their entrance may just be via a red carpet, Comer said.