New dam safety rules close to implementation

New regulations provide a “nationally consistent approach to dam safety, ensuring dams are well-operated, maintained and monitored”. Pictured is Opuha Dam.

Landowners across Canterbury are being warned to prepare for new dam safety regulations coming into force in May.

Environment Canterbury consents planning manager Aurora Grant said the regulations, which take effect on May 13, provide a “nationally consistent approach to dam safety, ensuring dams are well-operated, maintained and monitored”.

“They’re designed to reduce the impact on people, property, and the environment from incidents that could cause a dam to fail,” Grant said.

“If you have a property with a dam, storage pond or similar water retention structure, look carefully at what the new regulations are saying and work out if yours is affected.”

Federated Farmers South Canterbury president Greg Anderson said after talking to people, he believed most dams on farms, even if they break, would have a low impact on the surrounding farm area.

“If a dam breaks on a farm, it will just spill into the paddocks if it's in the right place. I’ve never heard of a farm dam collapsing. Most dams on farms are usually small dams like turkey nests.

“If you look at something like the Opuha Dam, if that breaks, then there would be a big impact. I can understand having safety regulations for that.

“It’s going to cost big dollars to get engineers. There are many dams on farms in South Canterbury and from what I've heard, there are only a handful of engineers available who can certify the dams.

“It's going to be a burden on farming communities to get engineers, and I'm sure there is an easier way to do this.”

ECan regional leader consents delivery Henry Winchester said the new regulations are being introduced by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“Until now, New Zealand was one of the few countries in the OECD that did not have an operative dam safety framework. The lack of a consistent framework posed a risk to people, property and the environment,” Winchester said.

“Most small farm dams, ponds and weirs won’t fall under the new regulations, as they are unlikely to meet the minimum size or storage volume thresholds.”

Helena O'Neill/Supplied Properties with a dam, storage pond or similar water retention structure are being asked to look carefully at what the new regulations are saying. (File photo)

Winchester said although highly unlikely, there may be cases where a landowner has a dam or some kind of water retention structure on their property that is classifiable under the new regulations even though it is not used for commercial purposes.

“Whether such landowners wish to keep these or not is entirely their choice,” he said.

Anderson said the regulations would add burden and cost to farmers, especially farmers with “pretty obvious low impact dams”.

Grant said the next step for farmers and landowners, who have a water retention structure that is classified as a dam, was to clarify its Potential Impact Classification (PIC).

“You can do this yourself, or get a technical practitioner to do it for you,” she said.

“Either way, a registered engineer will need to audit and certify the PIC.

“We highly recommend that farmers and landowners become familiar with the steps to take by visiting MBIE’s Building Performance website.”

PIC’s need to be sent to ECan within three months of the regulations coming into effect.

The PIC will rate the dam as being of low, medium, or high impact. Depending on the rating, landowners may then need to submit a Dam Safety Assurance Programme (DSAP).

The new regulations apply to dams that are: