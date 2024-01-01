One person taken to hospital in serious condition after assault at Timaru playground

An ambulance leaves Caroline Bay at about 12.45am on Monday.

One person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition after being assaulted in the early hours of New Year’s Day at a playground in Timaru.

Police said the victim was assaulted after midnight on Monday at Caroline Bay. A New Year's Eve carnival and fireworks display were held at the Bay throughout the day and evening.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Beverley Tse said two ambulances were sent to Caroline Bay about 12.15am.

Do you know more? Email editor@timaruherald.co.nz.

One person, who sustained serious injuries, was initially treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to Timaru Hospital.

A resident who had been at the fireworks display on Caroline Bay said there were “a lot of people’’ in the area at the time, and they could see a large group of young people at the playground.