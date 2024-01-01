Large grass fire reported near Lake Tekapo

More than 25 firefighters were responding to a large fire near Lake Tekapo on Monday afternoon.

A large grass fire sent smoke billowing across the Tekapo-Twizel Highway on Monday afternoon. .

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said early indications suggested the grass fire was 100m by 200m in size and located halfway between Twizel and Lake Tekapo.

Five fire trucks, two support vehicles and more than 25 firefighters responded to the fire, they said.

On arrival, the crews found a fire the size of two rugby fields at a private property between Tekapo Canal and Hayman Rd, they said.

They said the fire was under control at 4.40pm and crews continued to dampening it down.

MetService said the area was dry and at high risk of fire, and people should postpone any activity that could emit sparks or heat on Monday.

On December 14, FENZ introduced a restricted fire season and a temporary fireworks ban for the Mackenzie Basin.

The restricted fire season was changed to a prohibited season until further notice, which means a ban on open-air fires in the area. The fireworks ban remains until March 31.

A Twizel resident said they had seen a “reasonable amount of smoke” from the fire, but about 40 minutes later, at 4.15pm, they said smoke was no longer visible.