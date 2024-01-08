Hit the road Jack: Mackenzie 7-year-old ready to go with new mobility van

For Jack Blair and his stepdad Sean Griggs, taking part in the Fairlie New Year’s Day parade was more than just walking along with the procession, celebrating the beginning of 2024.

Following a massive fundraising effort last year, it was also a chance for 7-year-old Jack’s family, who live in the nearby Mackenzie settlement of Albury, to thank the community for their help in obtaining a mobility van for him, meaning he is now able to move around a little easier.

Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy three years ago, his mother Haley Griggs said.

However, she had been concerned about his movements years earlier, she said.

“I took him to the doctor when he was 2 as he wasn’t using his legs the same as other children.’’

She was told Jack was young and “he’ll grow into it’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jack Blair, 7, of Albury, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy three years ago.

When the family moved from the West Coast to the Mackenzie District, she again took Jack to the doctor and he was given a hip x-ray.

However, his hips were fine and away the family went.

But, when Jack went to his before school check, as a 4-year-old, Griggs filled out a form about what her son could do, and the issue of his legs came up again.

“At that stage, if Jack sat on the ground he couldn’t just stand up and he had also developed a way of walking himself up his body.’’

He was referred to a physiotherapist who referred Jack to a paediatric doctor.

A blood test revealed a high level of the enzyme creatine kinase, common in those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Griggs said the diagnosis prompted her to search for the condition on the internet, something she did not recommend as the information was “very factual’’.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterised by the progressive loss of muscle. It affects many parts of the body, resulting in deterioration of the skeletal, heart, and lung muscles.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jack Blair, 7, of Albury, and his mother Haley Griggs show off their new mobility van.

“We’ve learnt a lot about it and everyone that has it is affected differently,’’ she said.

Griggs grew up in Fairlie, and said when she returned the family decided to move to nearby Albury as it was more affordable to buy a house there.

A year ago, they installed a ramp outside the home’s front door as Jack had begun to find it difficult to walk up the stairs.

“His ankles are very weak, and the ramp has been a lifesaver.’’

As Jack’s condition caused more mobility issues, he began to use a wheelchair, and Griggs small car was making it difficult to transport the mobility aid, as well as the couples’ other children.

“Jack was struggling to get in and out of my car, and I was lifting a 20kg wheelchair in and out, and Jack, and it was starting to take its toll on my back.’’

She applied for a Lottery Individuals with Disabilities grant to help with the cost of a mobility van for the family.

After being turned down in July 2022, she applied again last February, and it was accepted.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The new mobility for Jack Blair has already been well used by the family.

However, there was still a shortfall, so the family began fundraising for the rest of the money themselves, setting up a Givealittle page.

“It went crazy and within the first three days we had $5000 in donations.

“Jack was pretty stoked.’’

Then Griggs’ boss at Fairlie’s Eat Cafe asked if the business could get on board, and so began Jack’s Milkshakes, with money from the delectable drinks going directly to the family’s fundraising efforts.

Combined with baking, the cafe raised $1500 in four days.

“It was really humbling,’' Griggs said.

“Since Covid, it has been tough so it was really nice of them and people were purposely coming in to support Jack.’’

The business also held a cocktail evening and a paint and sip night, and the community also planned raffles, donated items and money, she said.

Jack’s uncle on the West Coast also organised fundraising t-shirts featuring a picture drawn by the 7-year-old.

“They sold so fast we had to contact him and ask him to make more.

“People were right into it, and it’s great as Jack sees people wearing them around Fairlie.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jack Blair’s fundraising t-shirt, featuring a self-portrait.

Another Fairlie business, Chilli-Chef, also created a sauce for Jack with the flavour chosen by him.

“He went for tomato and 42 bottles of Hit The Road Jack spicy tomato sauce were made for him.

“They had a kick to them and sold superfast.’’

All up the small community raised $25,000 for the cause and on December 12, the family picked up their new van in Christchurch.

“There is just so much space, especially when we have all three kids.’’

Jack has worked out all the van’s functions and is enjoying trips in it.

“He can ride in the wheelchair and there is no lifting, and he can get in so easily.’’

However, it was like driving a bus and Jack joked the family could not travel through McDonald’s drive-through in it.

Haley said the family would never forget the effort of the community to help buy the van.

“It’s a small place, and we didn’t expect it.

“It was quite overwhelming, and you never really know how to say thank you.’’

One way the family thought they could acknowledge the community’s generosity was by walking along the main street in the annual New Year’s Day parade.

“People got to see the van, and it was a nice way to thank everyone.’’