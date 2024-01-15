Waimate golfers teeing off for Cancer Society fundraising marathon

Waimate Golf Club members Bill McKenzie, Simon Coote, Lyndon Bailey and Ian Dickson will take part in The Longest Day Golf Challenge later in January.

A foursome of Waimate golfers are ready to swing their clubs in a 72-hole golf marathon to raise funds for the South Canterbury Cancer Society.

Waimate Golf Club members Ian Dickson, Lyndon Bailey, Simon Coote and Bill McKenzie will tee off at 6am on Sunday, January 21, for the society’s The Longest Day Golf Challenge.

“The member who made the Waimate Golf Club a part of the Longest Day challenge, Allan Sheppard, died of cancer at the end of last year,” Dickson said.

“The challenge this year will be partly in memory of him. And the biggest reason we’re doing this is that in the past three or four years we have had some very good friends die of cancer.

“We are just hoping the funds we raise on the day can make life easier for some people with cancer.”

Each of the four has been a member of the club for at least 45 years.

Sheppard was a life member of the club who also had taken part in the Longest Day challenge in previous years.

Dickson said such fundraisers were important because everyonewould come across cancer in one way or another during their lifetime.

The golfers wanted to relieve some of the burden, he said.

“In the previous two years, on average, we raised about $6000, and we hope to reach that or maybe even get more this year.

“We’re also hoping for good weather and a sunny day.”

Dickson said they had placed donation buckets for the fundraiser around Waimate. People wanting to donate could also visit the Longest Day Golf Challenge website and type in the team’s name: “Team Waimo”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Jodi Welsh and Doug Bennett reflect on the 24 Hours of Golf event held to raise funds for the Cancer Society in Timaru. (Video first published January 2023)

The Fairlie Golf Club had completed the challenge in November and took things a step further by playing 90 holes in a day and raising $4800.

Fairlie golfer and farmer Dan McCloy said the marathon lasted 15½ hours, with the club’s foursome teeing off at 5.30am.

“It was cloudy all day, so that helped with us getting around the course,” he said.

“We raised $4800 for the Cancer Society and money was sent in from mainly the Fairlie area, from overseas and the wider Canterbury region.”

McCloy said the reason they kept going after reaching their goal was that they were “pretty competitive” golfers and they had a desire to complete 90 holes.

“I’ve had friends lose both parents to cancer in the past year or so, and my father-in-law is going through it at the moment as well,” he said.

“All golfers have close ties with somebody who has cancer. We were motivated to give back.

“We have the privilege of going out and playing golf, but most people with cancer cannot.”