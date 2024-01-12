Remote-controlled Titanic delights model-building fanatic

Alan Morgan has been building models for 50 years. His latest is one of the Titanic that is radio controlled.

A Timaru model-building fanatic's latest creation has lasted longer than the famous original version it copies.

Alan Morgan's 1.82-metre long version of the ill-fated Titanic passenger liner that sank on its maiden voyage in 1912 has had several sailings since his seven-month project was finished in December 2023.

"I'm a very keen model maker. I love building models.”

The 73-year-old has, over the past 50 years, built boats, planes, trains, helicopters, “just about everything you can think of I suppose”.

“I just get a lot of satisfaction out of it. It’s a good way to spend my time, I think.”

Morgan says the Titanic was created from a wooden and brass kitset made in Denmark.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan Morgan with his latest creation, a scale model of the Titanic, which is radio-controlled.

“It's a helluva lot more work than just sticking things together ... the parts are not ready to be assembled.

“While the timber is laser cut, it still has to be filed, sanded, that sort of thing.

“As far as the brass work goes, it is made out of edged plating which is pretty much stamped out, but you've still got to pretty much cut it out to a certain extent and file it all up, and then you have to paint it and all the rest of it.

“There is a lot more work in it than meets the eye ... an incredible amount of work, a lot of work.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan Morgan’s scale remote-controlled model of the Titanic sails on the Model Engineers Club’s pond in Timaru.

“There is probably about three hours in making one little ventilator.”

Morgan became interested in model-building after a visit to Boys’ Brigade by then well-known modeller, Les Gibbs, aimed at inspiring others into the craft.

“My first model was a small warship. I think it was called the Cossack, and I've just been doing it ever since. I love it. I really live for it, to be honest.

"I love creating stuff and seeing it go."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A close up of the on board work undertaken by Alan Morgan on his remote-controlled scale model of the Titanic.

He estimated he had completed 15-20 builds over the past 50 years, and rated the Titanic among the best, declaring himself “very happy and very pleased with it and the way it goes”.

The Titanic is managed by a six-channel radio-control unit which enables him to use the throttle, work the smoker-maker, the sound simulator and the steering.

He estimated spending more than 1200 hours over the seven-months completing the ship.

“When I bought the kitset, I told the wife it would take me two years to build it ... in other words, I won’t be buying another one for a wee while.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alan Morgan, who has been building model boats for more than 50 years, shows off one of his fishing boat creations.

“I sort of went a wee bit wrong there and built it in seven months, but I was probably putting in an estimated six hours a day into it. That's how I managed to get it done so quickly.”

He remembers the early days of his passion when he headed into his garage straight from work, emerging around 2am after working on a model before grabbing some sleep before a new work day dawned.

"There's no more of that now ... I'm getting a bit past it now, a bit old in the tooth."

But Morgan is showing no sign of slowing down.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Another Alan Morgan creation sits in his Timaru workshop.

"I'm doing a train at the moment actually, one that is similar to a DF locomotive. I'm doing a paddle steamer and a yacht as well.

"I have actually built two container ships which I sold ... but I don't build them for other people, I just do it for my own enjoyment ...

“It's like some people play golf, some play cricket, we all have our own things. I just love working with my hands, and creating stuff and seeing it go.

“I just get a lot of enjoyment out of that I guess."