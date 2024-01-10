Timaru tapper dances into finals of Follow Your Dreams competition in Australia

Tap dancer Victoria Dale, 9, is heading to the Follow Your Dreams finals in Adelaide.

Young Timaru dancer Victoria Dale has tapped her way to a spot in the national finals of an Australian dance competition.

The 9-year-old Beaconsfield School pupil will line up in the Follow Your Dreams final in Adelaide, South Australia, where the competition runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Victoria said she was “really excited” as she had never competed overseas before.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time.”

Victoria’s dance teacher, Hayley Griffin, from Hayleys Dance Studio in Temuka, said Victoria qualified for the Australian national finals by performing really well at a regional final in Christchurch in August.

“It feels wonderful and amazing to watch her go to the national finals. Especially because she is only 9,” Griffin said.

“Her whole year so far has been really good because she took part in another Australian competition in June and did really well.

“She is a very dedicated and hard-working girl and a talented wee tapper. We’re all very proud of her.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Victoria Dale is “really excited” about going to Australia to compete in the national finals.

Griffin said Victoria had competed at the New Zealand Dance Awards national finals in Christchurch in July, winning the solo tap, speed tap and slow tap events for her age group.

She also took the overall award in the petite division.

Victoria’s mum, Amelia Dale, said she was really “thrilled and excited” to watch her daughter perform in Australia.

“She absolutely loves tap dancing, and she tries very hard and loves her teacher a lot.”

Victoria’s love for dancing was sparked about three years ago at Beaconsfield School, where she started off in a tap dancing group led by Griffin.

Dale said Victoria had loved tap dancing since and has taken part in various competitions.