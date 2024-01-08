Ashburton team wins Temuka lawn bowls tournament

Ashburton’s Hampstead Bowling Club did itself proud at the Temuka Invitation 3000. From left are tournament winners Mark Paul, David Grice, Barbie Paul and Alan Miller.

A lawn bowls team from Ashburton took honours at the Temuka Bowling Club’s Invitation 3000 tournament over the weekend.

Barbie Paul, David Grice, Mark Paul and Alan Miller, from the Hampstead Bowling Club in Ashburton, sealed the tournament by being the only team in the first division to finish the second day with four wins.

However, the Timaru combination of Trevor Marshall, Warrick Garrick, John King and Tony Marshall kept the pressure on Hampstead into the last round.

The Timaru team won its final-round match to finish with three wins and a draw, with the Hampstead team still on the green, battling Dean Harper’s team for the win and the overall tournament victory.

The Hampstead team snatched victory on the last end to take out the tournament and get its players’ names on the Temuka club honours board.

The tournament involved 26 teams from around the South Island.

After Saturday’s play, teams were divided into first and second divisions of 14 and 12 teams respectively.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tony Marshall, a member of the team that finished second, delivers a bowl at the Temuka Bowling Club’s Invitation 3000 fours tournament.

One of the most experienced women’s bowls teams in the South Island showed their class over weekend. Cathy Richards, Karen Manning, Pat Parker and Marie Davey were unlucky not to be in prizemoney as they only lost one game over the weekend with five wins, two draws and one loss against Roger Brown’s team.

In division two going into the final round, there were also only two teams with three wins.

The frontrunners were a team from Ashburton's Allenton Bowing Club: Mike Quins, Roger Gutberlet, Murray Anderson and John Kewish.

The four only had to claim their last game to win but could only manage a draw, which meant Geraldine's Rickie Ross, Roger Glendinning, Ray Christenson and Jared Trevathan finished first.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Geraldine’s Dianne Calvert in action during the Temuka Bowling Club’s Invitation 3000 fours tournament.

Top placings

First division: Barbie Paul, David Grice, Mark Paul, Alan Miller – 4 wins, 24 ends, 1; Trevor Marshall, Warrick Garrick, John King, Tony Marshall – 3 wins, 1 draw, 26 ends, 2; Gary Eddington, Neil Owens, John Eddington, Ross Chatterton – 3 wins, 21 ends, 3; Barbara Tiffen, Dave Fisher, Linda Gallagher, Shelly McGrath – 2 wins, draw, 4.

Second division: Rickie Ross, Roger Glendinning, Ray Christenson, Jared Trevathan – 4 wins 26 ends, 1; Mike Quin, Roger Gutberlet, Murray Anderson, John Kewish – 3 wins, draw, 28 ends, 2; Lorraine Tyro, Margret Burridge, Rana Crabtree, Carolyn Marshall – 3 wins, 20 ends, 4.