Six young people linked to stolen cars and crash in Timaru

A 14-year-old has appeared in the Timaru District Court in relation to the alleged thefts. (File photo)

Six young people have been connected to the theft of two vehicles in Timaru on Friday, one of which crashed into a traffic signal.

Sergeant Kieran Parsons, of Timaru, said two boys, aged 9 and 11, were thought to have stolen the first vehicle from Otipua Rd, before crashing it into a traffic signal on the other side of the road.

The pair then got into another car and when police tried to pull them over on Selwyn St, they drove off, Parsons said.

The second car was later found at Aorangi Stadium on Morgans Rd.

Parsons said the windows of both cars were smashed to gain entry.

Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said a police dog was used on Monowai Place to locate a 14-year-old boy and the 11-year-old who was allegedly in the car.

Following inquiries in the area, police found two 12-year-old girls, a 13-year-old girl and the 9-year-old boy on nearby Pukaki St.

Quested said all six of them appeared to be connected to the incident in one way or another.

The 14-year-old was facing a number of charges relating to the incident and appeared in Timaru District Court on Saturday.

All six would be referred to Youth Aid.