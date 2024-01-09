Caroline Bay Carnival: A fun-filled success despite weather challenges

The final Weekend of the Caroline Bay Carnival included the Best Dressed Man and Women competition.

The Caroline Bay Carnival has been hailed a success by its organisers despite the weather acting up for a few days.

The 113th carnival ran for 13 days from Boxing Day and was hit by the weather on the opening day, with the opening concert cancelled and carnival rides and games not running due to rain.

However, the New Year’s Eve fireworks display went off without a hitch despite wet conditions which did not deter those wanting to celebrate at Caroline Bay.

“The weather was disappointing on Boxing Day and on New Year's Eve ... but people still stayed, and we got some really good comments about how things ran, and people in general realised how the weather is and brought their jackets and raincoats along,” outgoing Caroline Bay Association secretary/treasurer Kevin Fahey said.

“The crowds were still good-sized throughout the carnival and for the concerts as well. Overall, it was a good result with how things went.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Shirley Woods of Victoria, Australia, has been named the best dressed woman at the Caroline Bay Carnival.

Fahey said there were a few “very busy” days with some cruise ship passengers attending, but the Kaylee Bell concert was the biggest standout, and the Queen and Kiss concerts also popular.

“It was good to have something new at the carnival and something new for the people who come to the carnival. We had a good lineup of artists.”

There no major breakdowns with the rides, the games being open each day from morning until the last concert in the evening, and plenty of stock was key to the carnival running smoothly, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nicky Stitch (Nick Pow) of Temuka has won the best dressed man competition – again.

“We have had to increase the prices of a few things which we needed to, but we still kept them family oriented.

“The mini-golf with the new green was well liked by people, and it was full every day it was open.”

Fahey, who was retiring from role after 26 years, had a piece of advice for the new committee in that it needed to help and support the new secretary with the workload.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Liam Pasfield of Christchurch is named runner-up in the best dressed man event at the Caroline Bay Carnival.

He said he personally appreciated the fact that the association had done the best they could to make sure the carnival ran without a hitch.

“The number of people who came down to enjoy the carnival and see what we did was really good and the emails and comments we received feel like a nice reward for the work we put in.”

He said the challenges for next year would be the weather, finding enough volunteers, making sure all the contests in the carnival have enough participants and finding judges.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Josh Keating of Pegasus takes third place in the best dressed man event at the Caroline Bay Carnival.

“With the next carnival, which will run for 18 days, the weather will be an important factor.”

The carnival’s last two events were the talent quest and the best dressed man and woman competitions.

Shirley Woods of Australia was the best dressed woman, and Nicky Stitch (Nick Pow) of Temuka was the best dressed man, for the second year in a row.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alana Christos of Temuka has placed second in the best dressed woman competition at the Caroline Bay Carnival.

Stitch said the outfit he wore was the same one he wore to a vintage fest competition in Lincoln last year. He won that competition too.

The suit was a 1960s Palm Beach suit he found on EBay and had imported from the United States. The shirt was a vintage cotton he put together himself and the tie was from the 1940s.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Leisel Coup of Melbourne took third place in the best dressed woman contest at the Caroline Bay Carnival.

He said it was a summertime suit style from the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He added that it was good to see a greater number of entries in the best dressed competition compared to 2023.

Talent quests were also finalised at the weekend the winner of the juniors being Harvey Connor while the intermediate section went to Maddison Connor, and Paula Connor and Arianna Floyd won the senior section.