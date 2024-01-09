Beating the heat: South Cantabrians advised to take caution with scorching weather ahead

Timaru is expected to reach 26C on Wednesday and 30C on Thursday. (File photo)

Scorching temperatures forecast for the week in South Canterbury have prompted a warning to residents to keep cool and hydrated.

The MetService website said Timaru would reach a high of 26C on Wednesday, 30C on Thursday, 23C on Friday, 28C on Saturday, and 26C on Sunday with a few showers.

In Aoraki/Mt Cook, the temperature would reach 24C on Wednesday with a few showers forecast, followed by 23C on a rainy Thursday, 26C on Friday, 26C on Saturday with some rain, and 22C on a rainy Sunday.

Dr Matt Reid is the medical officer of health for Community and Public Health Te Mana Ora, the regional health service covering Canterbury, Mid Canterbury, South Canterbury, the West Coast and the Chatham Islands. He said that while many people would welcome a run of hot weather, the heat could affect everyone and overheating may prove fatal.

“It's especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion, and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars,” Reid said.

“While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, and people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness.

“It’s important people exposed to hot weather for long periods of time carry water with them and sip at least half a litre an hour, allow for more breaks in the shade, reapply sunscreen every two hours, and schedule the hardest work in the coolest part of the day.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Daniel Mullings, 16, and Boston Williams, 17, manoeuvre their paddleboat at Caroline Bay on a hot day in December 2023.

People were advised to “keep their houses cool by closing curtains on windows getting direct sun, opening windows to get a breeze if it's cooler out than in, and consider using the cool cycle on heat pumps”, he said.

The public health warning follows another from Fire and Emergency New Zealand to residents in the Mackenzie District about the volatile wildfire conditions.

On Tuesday, Niwa’s principal scientist for forecasting and media, Chris Brandolino, warned of “really hot temperatures on Saturday and Sunday across eastern parts of both islands”.

“This is a hot spell for sure. Our air is coming from the west and northwest from a warm place … Our airflow is coming off the Australian interior,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Whyte brothers, Tiaki, 10, and Tawhirimatea, 9, stay cool in the water at Caroline Bay in December 2023.

Reid said that if it was not possible for people to keep their home cool, they should look to spend a few hours of the day in an air-conditioned public building, marae or church, all of which tended to be cool during summer.

He advised people to keep medicines below 25C or in the refrigerator and to read the storage instructions on the packaging.

“If you feel dizzy, weak, or have an intense thirst or headache, you may be dehydrated. Drink some water and rest in a cool place.

“If your symptoms persist, or you’re concerned about your health, or someone else's, seek medical advice.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Beachgoers at Caroline Bay. (File photo)

Water quality at swim spots

For those heading to a local swimming spot for a dip, Reid asked them to visit the “Can I swim here?” section of the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (Lawa) website to view the latest information on where it was safe to swim.

He said a number of sites within South Canterbury remained unsuitable because of the long-term grade and overall bacterial risk from contact with the water at these sites.

Each site would have a warning sign to tell swimmers it was not safe to swim there.

“It’s important people follow the recommendations on the signage to avoid the possibility of becoming seriously ill from swimming at sites with unsafe levels of bacteria or toxic algae,” he said.

Because of toxic algal blooms, temporary health warnings have been put in place at these locations: west Caroline Bay near the stormwater outlet Whale Creek; Lake Opuha at the Ewarts Corner boat ramp; Te Moana River at Te Moana Gorge; the Pareora River at Pareora Huts and Evans Crossing; the Opihi River at State Highway 1, Grassy Banks and Saleyard Bridge; and the Waihao River at Black Hole, Bradshaws Bridge and Gum Tree Rd (Don’s Hole).

“People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted,” Reid said.