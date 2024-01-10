'Individuals of interest' identified in relation to Timaru shooting

Timaru police are considering “potential resolutions” in relation to a shooting last month. (File photo)

People “of interest” to police have been identified in relation to a shooting in Timaru in December, but police are still seeking information from the public.

A man and woman were taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition with gunshot wounds after an incident believed to have taken place in the car park of a motel in central Timaru on December 22.

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson said police had identified “individuals of interest” and are considering “potential resolutions”, though no arrests had been made.

Police said they were still interested in hearing from members of the public who could have further information to offer in relation to the shooting.

They were also still seeking information about an incident in the early hours of New Year’s Day. An 18-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital following the incident at 12.15am, near the Caroline Bay Carnival ferris wheel.

Along with a 13-year-old stabbed after an altercation near West End Park, police said inquiries into the three cases were “ongoing”.

Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, had previously assured the public there was no wider threat following the three incidents.

The attacks were not random and those involved in the incidents were thought to be known or partially known to each other, he said.

The two stabbings involved young people and Worth said parents should be aware of who their children were with, who their friends were and what they were doing with their friends.

Rachael Comer/Stuff An ambulance leaves Caroline Bay about 12.45am on New Year's Day after an 18-year-old was stabbed at the Caroline Bay Carnival.

“The two stabbings were not linked, but we have seen an increase in young people out and about late at night and being involved in anti-social behaviour and often under the influence of alcohol,” Worth said.

“The incidents were not random, so the public are safe.”

Further information about the stabbing at Caroline Bay and the shooting could be provided by phone by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using Update Report and quoting file number 240101/1879 for the Caroline Bay incident, or 231222/9424 for the shooting.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111