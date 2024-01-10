Lake Tekapo/Takapō officially crowned New Zealand’s sunniest place in 2023

Lake Tekapo/Takapō photographer George Empson says September brought strong winds at Lake Tekapo/Takapō, a lot of dust in the air and waves of clouds rolling across the Mackenzie Basin.

The crown of New Zealand’s sunniest town has officially been bestowed on Lake Tekapo/Takapō.

When the sun set on 2023, Mackenzie Basin – measured at Lake Tekapo/Takapō – had clocked 2658 sunshine hours, data from the National Institute of Weather and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) says.

Tekapo’s title win, confirmed on Wednesday, was no surprise after Rob Agnew of Blenheim’s Plant and Food Research centre released data on January 5 showing the Mackenzie district town was comfortably ahead.

The area had near-record sunshine hours in December to finish the year 19 hours ahead of Nelson, which had 2639 hours.

Mackenzie District Mayor Anne Munro said she was unsurprised to have taken out the title, given the area was a dark sky destination for star gazing, which meant clear days.

“It goes to pass, with that in mind, that sure, we will have the sunshine hours as well.”

Munro added that high sunshine could also have a dark side, with the region very dry at the moment.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand issued a warning of high fire danger for the next four days, with hot, dry and windy conditions forecast.

The basin was “primed and ready to burn” with the most challenging wildfire conditions since 2008, incident controller Rob Hands warned.

Parts of South Canterbury also had an unusually warm year. Waimate’s mean air temperature for 2023 was 12.2C, a 1.3C departure from normal, and its highest mean temperature departure since records began in 1908.

Stations in Timaru recorded mean air temperatures of 12C and 11.4C.

Lake Tekapo/Takapō recorded a mean air temperature of 9.7C, a 0.9C departure, its third highest since 1927. Lake Tekapo/Takapō also had a mean maximum temperature of 16.3, which was 1.4C higher than normal, the highest departure since records began.

Aoraki/Mt Cook weather stations recorded a mean air temperature of 9.6C, a 1C departure from normal, its third highest since records began in 1929. Its mean maximum temperature was up 1.1C to 15.5C, its highest since 1929.

Pukaki Airport recorded a 0.6C departure, which was its third highest since records began in 1972, and Timaru recorded a 1.2C departure from normal, its fourth highest since records began in 1885.

Supplied Lake Tekapo/Takapō recorded 2658 hours of sunshine in 2023.

Other extreme recordings

Pukaki Airport recorded its second-highest extreme maximum temperature for 2023 at 33.7C on February 4. Records began in 1972.

Lake Tekapo/Takapō had its third-highest extreme minimum temperature since 1928, of 19.1C, on February 5.

Timaru recorded 28.9C on September 20, its highest daily maximum temperature since records began in 1885.

Weather stations in Aoraki/Mt Cook recorded a total of 6127mm of rain in 2023, Fairlie received 812mm and Lake Tekapo/Takapō received 488mm.

Timaru recorded 1006mm of rain.

Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport recorded an extreme wind gust of 146kph on August 1, 178kph on September 17, 172kph on November 15, and 133kph on December 9 – all highest since records began in 2000.

Supplied Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport has broken multiple records of monthly maximum wind gust extremes.

Looking ahead, Niwa’s seasonal climate outlook from January to March for Coastal Canterbury and the nearby plains and east Otago said temperatures were very likely to be above average (60% chance).

Rainfall totals were about equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or below normal (35% chance).

“According to the New Zealand Drought Index, moderate to extremely dry conditions are occurring across parts of the region, with longer dry spells expected to continue.

“Periodic wetter than normal conditions may occur when rain bands ‘spill over’ the main divide or during strong southerly changes.

“Seasonal wind speeds are expected to be stronger than normal.”

Soil moisture levels and river flows were about equally likely to be near normal (40% chance) or below normal (45% chance).