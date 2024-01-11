Offenders armed with hammers break into four stores in Timaru

Timaru business owner Randeep Singh talks about his shop being one of four burgled.

The use of hammers to break into several Timaru businesses early on Thursday is concerning police.

The raids, all in Timaru's main street, involved the smashing of the front doors or windows with police alerted by a road sweeper working nearby at the time.

SUPPLIED CCTV footage of a smash and grab from Mobile World in Stafford St, Timaru, on January 11, 2024.

"We have seen ram raids and events like these in big cities and this incident is certainly of concern,” Sergeant Warwick Worth said.

"This is the first incident of this significance in Timaru for some time, and we are motivated to find those responsible.”

Worth said police have also received reports of three stolen vehicles - two Toyota Aquas and a Toyota Caldina - that were possibly linked to the burglaries.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Sergeant Warwick Worth of the police in Timaru speaks about the crime spree in the town.

Worth said a four-wheel drive that was possibly involved in the incident had not yet been reported as stolen.

One of the Aquas and the Caldina had been recovered.

"These vehicles were possibly linked to the burglaries given their proximity to the burglaries.

Supplied CCTV footage shows a burglar entering a Timaru business after breaking through glass on the front door.

"We are certain one of the Aquas was linked to the crime due to the CCTV footage we saw.

"We have no indication the offenders were underage, but there are some signs like the seat of one of the cars was pulled all the way forward, and the fact that Aquas are usually the target for juvenile thieves."

Three of the stores hit were mobile phone-related businesses, including Mobile World Timaru​​, and the fourth was the Hot Boxx vape shop.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A person surveys the damage to the front door of the Mobile Monk business on Stafford St, Timaru.

Sergeant Sam Stewart said police had viewed video surveillance footage showing a Toyota Land Cruiser and a white Aqua pulling up outside the shops and the offenders gaining entry by smashing the stores’ windows with hammers.

Worth said police are actively engaged in recovering footage of the break-ins from the stores affected and from other places on the main street.

Worth said they were yet to determine if the offenders were from out of town and said the vehicles were taken from Waimate and the Glenwood and Highfield areas in Timaru.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Officer Darryl Borman checks for fingerprints at the vape store, Hot Boxx, on Thursday morning.

"We are certainly interested in talking to people who may have witnessed anything suspicious in those areas.

"Also, if anyone is aware of someone trying to fence off the stolen vape and mobile phone products, we would be interested in that too."

Worth is encouraging owners of vehicles, especially Toyota Aquas, to secure their vehicles and park them in garages where possible and on their properties.

Randeep Singh, the owner of Mobile World Timaru, said the offenders grabbed money from the till and five cellphones when they broke in about 2.40am on Thursday.

Supplied The offender takes money from the till at Mobile World on Stafford St in Timaru at about 2.41am on Thursday.

He was not sure exactly how much they had taken from the till, but it was less than $600.

He said it would cost him a lot more than that to get his window fixed.

“I did not think this would happen in Timaru … I’m glad they did not take any of the laptops.”

He said he had owned the store for three years and had lived in Timaru for 14 years, and nothing like this had ever happened to him before.

“They [police] contacted me at 5am and at first I thought it was one of those fake messages.”

Singh was getting his door fixed on Thursday morning.

Police officers were out and about on Thursday morning talking to the store owners and staff members.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police and quote file number 240111/8277.