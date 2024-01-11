Offenders armed with hammers break into four stores in Timaru CBD

CCTV footage of a smash and grab from Mobile World in Stafford St, Timaru, on January 11, 2024.

Hammers were used by offenders to break into four shops in Timaru’s central business district on Wednesday night.

Sergeant Sam Stewart said police were alerted to the burglaries, all in Stafford St, by a road sweeper working nearby at the time.

Three of the stores hit were mobile phone-related businesses, including Mobile World Timaru​​, and the fourth was the Hot Boxx vape shop.

Stewart said police had viewed video surveillance footage showing a Toyota Land Cruiser and a white Toyota Aqua pulling up outside the shops and the offenders gaining entry by smashing the stores’ windows with hammers.

Randeep Singh, the owner of Mobile World Timaru, said the offenders grabbed money from the till and five cellphones when they broke in about 2.40am on Thursday.

He was not sure exactly how much they had taken from the till, but it was less than $600.

He said it would cost him a lot more than that to get his window fixed.

“I did not think this would happen in Timaru … I’m glad they did not take any of the laptops.”

Supplied The offender took money from the till at Mobile World on Stafford St in Timaru at about 2.41am on Thursday.

He said he had owned the store for three years and had lived in Timaru for 14 years, and nothing like this had ever happened to him before.

“They [police] contacted me at 5am and at first I thought it was one of those fake messages.”

Singh was getting his door fixed on Thursday morning.

Police officers were out and about on Thursday morning talking to the store owners and staff members.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact police and quote file number 240111/8277.