Further fire restrictions as wildfire conditions become more challenging in Mackenzie Basin

A helicopter dumps water on the flames at the frontline of a fire in the Pukaki area in August 2020.

A tinder dry Mackenzie Basin, sweltering under high temperatures and low rainfall, has firefighters on edge as further fire restrictions are announced.

Conditions in the Mackenzie Basin are dire enough that even a small spark could set off a massive blaze, Fire and Emergency's Mid-South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said on Thursday.

“Anything like mowing, grinding, welding, cigarette buds and even the hot exhaust for a car can be enough.

“The wind can also play a part and carry the blaze further.

“We are prepared to respond and, based on the weather conditions over the weekend, we are planning to stay until Monday.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Fire and Emergency Mid-South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands says crews are preparing for a busy weekend. (File photo)

The increased fire restriction, a prohibited fire season for the Mid-South Canterbury hill country, would apply from 8am on Friday until further notice. The area covered by the restriction included Hakataramea Valley and the Rangitata, Ashburton and Rakaia Gorge areas.

Hands said vegetation in the hill country, which was predominantly tussock grasslands, would continue to dry out over the next few weeks as grass seed heads finished ripening.

“These are the conditions where wildfires start easily and can quickly get out of control.

“A fire at Station Peak near Hakataramea on December 15, which escaped from a controlled burn and required 10 fire trucks and tankers and three helicopters to extinguish, clearly illustrates the increasing fire risk.

“The easy access public conservation land and other areas the public can get to in these parts of Mid-South Canterbury are also subject to rapid changes in fire risk, dependent on the weather.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Pukaki Downs fire in September 2023.

A prohibited fire season meant a total ban on outdoor fires, and all previously granted fire permits were suspended. This followed restrictions already in place for the Mackenzie Basin.

Hands said the forecast for the weekend in the Mackenzie Basin was the most challenging wildfire conditions since 2008.

Temperatures across the South Island soared on Thursday with MetService recording Timaru and Christchurch over 30C.

Sunshine had been plentiful with Lake Tekapo/Takapō topping NZ's sunshine with 2658 hours for 2023 while rainfall has been in short supply with 20mm and 7.8mm recorded in Twizel for November and December respectively.

John Bisset/Stuff A helicopter dumps water from a monsoon bucket on to the fire at Pukaki Downs in September.

The tinderbox conditions saw Fire and Emergency call a public meeting Twizel on Wednesday to discuss fire issues with 80 turning up and 14 watching online.

“There was a positive vibe in the room, and we were talking about the work we were doing and also informing the residents on how to look after themselves.

“We have set up an incident management team in Twizel in preparation for any wildfire incident that might occur.”

Before the meeting Hands said the Mackenzie Basin was “primed and ready to burn”, and the pre-positioning of a team in Twizel ensured immediate support for local brigades in the event of a fire.

Other steps included doubling the number of fire trucks and crews that would automatically be sent to any vegetation fire in the Mackenzie Basin.

1 NEWS New Zealand is set for a "temperature rollercoaster", Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll says.

Two helicopters and monsoon buckets were on standby for the next three afternoons, when the fire danger would be highest.

Hands said the management team were prepared to respond to incidents from Twizel all the way to Waitaki.

“We are also concerned about the influx of people this weekend because of various events that are going on. It increases the risk of fire.

“We have been liaising with the event co-ordinators about their management plans, and we are happy with it so far.

“There are a lot of patches of land where homes are embedded in the vegetation. We door-knocked on 85 properties on Wednesday.

“A handful of sites were a bit challenging, but the majority had taken precautions.”











