Oceania speed skating championships return to Timaru

South Canterbury skaters start an indoor race at the NZ championships in Blenheim. From right, Lauren Crawford, Kyla Beveridge and Grace Worner, who have all been picked for the NZ team for the 2024 Oceania Championships in Timaru.

South Canterbury's speed skating domination is reflected in the New Zealand team named for the 2024 Oceania Championships in Timaru over Easter.

The 38-strong team, named on Thursday, boasts 13 South Cantabrians that were to the fore as the region won the Unity Shield, the sports overall supremacy for the 12th consecutive year, at the national championships in Blenheim that finished on January 7.

The 2024 championships, last held in Timaru in 2022, will be held from March 29 to April 2, on the 200m banked Caroline Bay track and Levels Raceway, South Canterbury Speed Skating Club spokesman Bill Begg said.

Titles would be decided in cadet (12-14 years), junior (15-18 years), senior (19 years and above), masters (30-50 years) and veterans (over 50).

Begg said it was no surprise to see South Canterbury dominate the cadet selections as they dominated that grade at the nationals. Five of the eight girls and three of the four boys were from South Canterbury.

Cadet girls were Kyla Beveridge, Grace Worner, Lauren Crawford, Georgia Kortright and Claudia Mattingley (South Canterbury), Talita Kotze and Eva Jenkins (Blenheim), and Monique Hopkins (Nelson). The boy cadets were Callum Sandri, Brayden Teague, Zachary Tong (South Canterbury), and Cooper Hopkins (Nelson).

Begg said Beveridge, Worner and Sandri would be in their last year as cadets and would be a strength to the club from 2005 and beyond.

At the Oceanias in Brisbane in 2023, Worner excelled in the long tough events, winning two titles, the 5000m points and the 5000m elimination races, as well as third in the marathon and gold in the relay.

Beveridge won the 100m dash and was second to Worner in the points and elimination races while also being a member of the winning relay team. Both Beveridge and Worner tied for overall Oceania cadet girls champion.

Lauren Crawford was third in the elimination in Brisbane, to give the three South Canterbury girls a clean podium sweep and second in the relay and fourth in the marathon. Both Crawford and Georgia Kortright, who got bronze in the marathon, have another year in the cadet grade.

In the cadet boys, Sandri was second in the 100m in Brisbane and, along with Teague, second in the relay.

"So it's hard not to see plenty of cadet success, when they compete on their home Timaru track at Easter," Begg said.

Other South Canterbury team members were Karl Boles De Boer (junior men), Samantha Clarke (senior women), Daryl Mattingley and Derek Tan (masters men). The evergreen Shannell Wooding would ensure it would be extremely tough for any other masters woman to claim a title on her home track.

South Canterbury's Keaton Swindells was the coach, with Andrew Jones (Wanganui) the assistant. Helen Beveridge was the manager with assistant managers Roxy Green (Blenheim), Dale Teague and Andrea Worner (South Canterbury).