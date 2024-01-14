More than 20 firefighters battle house fire near Waimate

An empty two-storey house has been engulfed in flames in South Canterbury on Sunday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Lyn Crosson said they received reports of a house on fire outside Waimate around 12.50pm.

On their arrival, the empty two-storey house was well alight, she said.

Two fire trucks from Waimate, one from Glenavy and one from Timaru were in attendance, Crosson said, as well as four water tankers because the area was not reticulated.

Fire crews were still there battling the blaze at 2pm.

About 24 firefighters were still fighting the fire and trying to get it under control, Crosson said.