Man charged after fire at historic Waimate homestead

Two people have suffered serious and critical injuries and a man has been charged after an alleged family harm incident that also resulted in a fire at a historic homestead in Waimate.

More than 20 firefighters were deployed at 12.50pm on Sunday to battle the fire which engulfed the two-storey Belvoir House on McNamaras Rd.

A police spokesperson said officers arriving at the scene found “a house on fire, and two victims with critical and serious injuries”.

“A man was taken into custody without incident at the scene and received hospital treatment for an injury to his head.”

A man in his thirties was arrested on Sunday and was due to appear in Timaru District Court on Monday following what was thought to be a “serious family harm incident” at the property, the spokesperson said.

John Bisset/Stuff A man has been arrested after emergency services were called to the property.

The man had since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and “wilfully setting fire to property knowing danger to life was likely to ensue”.

“As the case is before the court, police cannot comment further,” the spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said two ambulances, a manager, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter were sent to the scene of the fire.

A patient in a critical condition was taken by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital and a person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Timaru Hospital, he said.

John Bisset/Stuff Belvoir House, on McNamaras Rd, Waimate, on Monday morning.

On Monday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Lyn Crosson said the fire investigators were on scene and there was “extensive damage” to the home.

Crosson said most of the crews who responded had left by 4.15pm on Sunday, but two crews stayed to make sure the scene was safe.

Crosson said nobody was reported as being inside the house when they arrived as the occupants were already outside.

The six-bedroom home was built about 1867 for Waimate's first mayor, John Manchester, and was owned by his descendants until about 40 years ago.