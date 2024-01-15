Annual South Canterbury Lily Society Show honours late member

Bev Winter shows off her reserve champion winning lily at the South Canterbury Lily Society Show at the Roncalli College Hall on Saturday.

An international lily grower was one of those involved in judging an annual show dedicated to the flower in Timaru.

Rose Martinson, from the United States, judged the South Canterbury Lily Society’s Show at the weekend, an event which also had special meaning for members as it honoured the late Jim Kane.

Kane, the society’s former treasurer, died in March 2023, and was a ‘stalwart member’, the society’s president Catherine Kelly said.

“The show was named the Jim Kane Memorial Show in his honour and it was nice to be able to do that,’’ she said.

Kelly said the show, held at the Roncalli College Hall on Saturday and Sunday, had “pleasing’’ entry numbers of about 480, despite the weather being unkind to lily growers in the lead up to Christmas.

This included a hail storm on December 12, and strong winds just as the flowers were about to come into bloom, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff David Attwood checks out his overall champion lily with US judge Rose Martinson.

Entries were from throughout the central South Island, with one member, formerly of Timaru, now living in Canterbury and travelling down to take part.

A lot of the society’s members bred lilies, so many on display would not be the sorts of flowers people would normally get to see, Kelly said.

She said to have an international judge such as Martinson at the show was a great opportunity.

“We were very lucky,’’ Kelly said.

“She was on holiday here from America, so she judged the open section.’’

Kelly said it had been good to hear Martinson’s take on lilies in New Zealand, and it was good to get her feedback.

“She was very interesting.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The South Canterbury Lily Society president Catherine Kelly and her winning best floral art creation.

The society, formerly the South Canterbury Lily Group, was always looking for new members, and meets once a month from September to May, and was looking to organise a workshop next month, Kelly said.

It was inspired to start its own show after frequenting the New Zealand Annual Lily Society Show each year in Christchurch.

Initially, some of the lilies from Christchurch were brought to Timaru and put on display in the Caroline Bay Community Lounge. But after a couple of years, the show got “bigger and bigger’’ and moved to the West End Hall where it was held each year until a fire closed it for a period of time, in 2016.