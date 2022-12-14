Two gang members arrested in Timaru as part of Operation Cobalt

Two gang members have been arrested and will appear in court as part of Operation Cobalt.

Police have arrested two gang members in Timaru following search warrants as part of Operation Cobalt.

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody to appear in the Timaru District Court on January 17 facing charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and possession of drugs for supply.

Another 28-year-old man was also remanded in custody and will appear in court January 10 facing aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Aoraki area commander inspector Vicki Walker said police were continuing to hold gang members accountable for unlawful behaviour as part of Operation Cobalt in the Aoraki area.

READ MORE:

* Police arrest nine after major drug operation in Timaru

* Man accused of Waikanae gun rampage gets name suppression

* Three charged after alleged axe robbery in Christchurch



“We as police see the harm that gangs inflict within the community and the public can expect us to investigate in a timely and safe manner,” Walker said.

Police executed two search warrants at a property in Timaru on Friday, December 9 and Monday, December 13.

Timaru had seen significant operations take place this year, including September’s Op Mastiff and Op Fairway in November, which put 21 gang-related offenders before the court.

AOS staff have provided support with terminations to ensure the safe execution of such operations.

“Police will not tolerate unlawful activity that impacts the community’s sense of safety and are actively committed to investigating any reports of such behaviour."

Anyone with information are asked to contact police or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.