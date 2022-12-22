Popular Timaru bike skills park installs new bicycle repair stand

The Timaru Lions Club’s Bruce Fraser said the new bike repair station would be a great asset to the popular cycling park.

Fix a kid’s punctured tyre, and they’ll ride their bike for a week, teach them how to fix a puncture, and they’ll ride it for life.

Well, that’s the ethos behind the installation of a new public bicycle repair station at the Timaru Suburban Lions Bike Skills Park in Caroline Bay that was being installed on Thursday.

The new repair station cost around $2200 with the money being raised by the Timaru Bike Polo Club and the Timaru Soap Box Derby and was donated to the bike park to help cyclists fix any problems on the spot.

The polo club’s secretary Richard Brown said being able to fix bikes was an essential skill all cyclists should learn.

“We want people to have the ability to repair their own bikes. The need for people to be able to repair their own bikes is something we see think should be taught.

“When we’re down at the park and see a kid who can’t pump up their tyre, we’re helping them but if we can have a facility there and show them how, it’ll help everyone,” Brown said.

The Timaru Lions’ organising committee chairman Bruce Fraser said the new repair station would be a “great asset” to kids at the “hugely popular” bike skills park.

“It’s a great place for kids to learn good road skills and learn how to actually ride on a road network, rather than having to learn out on the highway.

“[The repair station] is just another element of kids being responsible for their own repairs and maintenance on their bikes, and they can just pull up if they’ve had a chain come off, or they need to do some adjustments, all the tools will be on the workable stand down there, so I think it’s a great idea.

“It’s lovely, and we’re really appreciative to the bike polo club to put something like that down there, it fits the park really well,” Fraser said.