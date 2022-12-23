Timaru's Mrs Claus is giving toys to children who may miss out

Val Wilkinson has been collecting and fixing toys for 12 months to give to children who may miss out on a brand new gift just in time for Christmas

Timaru’s very own Mrs Claus is doing what she can to find, refurbish and re-gift second-hand toys for families in need – in time for Christmas.

Val Wilkinson started collecting toys in reasonable condition from op-shops a year ago in the hopes she could recondition them and pass them on to deserving children who may not get a new toy this year.

“I just want to give some happiness to the kids with all the things that are happening like Covid.”

Wilkinson has collected hundreds of toys for kids of all ages including farm sets, books, dolls, building tools, teddies, puzzles and car sets. They are stacked from floor to ceiling.

She wants to see everything given to parents on a tight income and children who deserve it.

“I didn't have much as a child and I guess this is my way of making sure this generation of vulnerable children have something to smile about when Santa leaves a gift just for them.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Val Wilkinson has a garage full of toys for kids of all ages including farm sets, books, dolls, building tools, teddies, puzzles and car sets.

The 67-year-old donated half of the collection to Women’s Refuge, an organisation that sits closely to her heart, but she hoped to get them out to other agencies in time for Christmas.

“It’s very hard to find a home or for people to take me seriously.

“I have tried other agencies, and they suggested I pack them away until next year and give them away next Christmas.

Wilkinson has two children and one grandchild and said she wasn’t in a position as a solo mum to give them everything. Now that they are grown up, she wants to be able to look after other children.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Val Wilkinson is hoping there are other agencies that will help pass the refurbished toys on to deserving families.

So she’s hoping to see the toys go to homes that need it most and to ease the stress of Christmas for parents who are struggling.

“It would be so hard to bring up kids these days after Covid and with the cost of living, it’s just so expensive,” Wilkinson said.

“I want to see some happy kids, that would make my Christmas, and for the kids to see that there is some good in the world.

“It’s good for my mental health as well.”

For those wanting toys Val asked they email her on valw255@hotmail.com.