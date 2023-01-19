FENZ district manager says don't complain about fireworks on Facebook - ring 111

A FENZ district manager says people should report backyard fireworks to 111 rather than posting a complaint on Facebook.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Mid-South Canterbury district manager Rob Hands said residents in Twizel had taken to Facebook to complain about people letting off fireworks and wanted to remind locals those incidents needed to be reported.

"Unfortunately, we have only learnt about this afterwards through social media.”

There is a fireworks ban in the area because of the high fire danger and Hands said the complaints made online were not reported, meaning FENZ staff couldn’t identify where the fireworks were let off and who was involved.

"Rather than posting on Facebook, we would prefer people to call 111 straight away, so our brigade has a chance of finding the people and letting them know about the fireworks ban."

Hands said most locals were aware of the risk of wildfire right across the Mackenzie Basin, and how easily fireworks could start a fire that could be very hard to put out, but visitors may not know.

"We are really keen to help people understand.”