Trade Aid Timaru calls out for help to clean up beaches

Trade Aid Timaru has organised a beach clean-up and is hoping others will start their year right by helping out.

A beach clean-up organised by Trade Aid hopes to invite others to start the year off right by helping out.

With the motto, “new year, new me”, Trade Aid Timaru has organised a beach cleanup on Saturday, starting at Jacks Point, from 11am to 12pm.

There will be 73 children from local schools at the event with others encouraged to join.

The event follows last week's beach clean-up when Sea Cleaners Canterbury team members Henry Williamson and Demmy Kouwenberg​ spent the day picking up rubbish until the back of their ute was full.

READ MORE:

* Sea Cleaners give Caroline Bay a once over taking a ute full of rubbish away

* KiwiRail work to protect Timaru sea wall continues

* Auckland water shortage: No change in water consumption despite calls to cut showers



Trade Aid Timaru and beach clean-up organiser Natasha Brown said the team had been taking a small step this summer with stores up and down the country doing Waterways Clean-Ups.

“A small step together has the power of collective action making a real difference.”

Brown said the clean-up was a push for people to start their year right after over-consumption during the holiday season.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sea Cleaners did a beach clean-up at Caroline Bay last week.

Trade Aid found wastage was at its highest during Christmas and New Years as people offloaded wrapping paper and unwanted gifts.

“There’s 30% more wastage at this time of year. New year, new you. We all need to start somewhere.”

Trade Aid had already completed beach clean-ups along 2km of the coast and had come across plenty of unusual belongings people had left behind.

The most common included cigarettes butts, beer can lids and chocolate wrappers as well as the wackiest find of tiny sunglasses for a pet, a Pokemon toy and what would be the most missed item, Rosary beads in perfect condition.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Sea Cleaners arrived in Timaru for the first time as part of their efforts to clean up New Zealand beaches.

Now the Trade Aid team was hoping to find more items, rubbish or old belongings and get them out of waterways.

Trade Aid has put together a list of ways for people to lower consumption and live a greener lifestyle.

1. When shopping and out and about take your own containers, use reusable bags and coffee cups. Provide your own containers for takeaway food.

2. Avoid single-use plastics.

3. Buy less, buy better. Only buy what you need and pay attention to labels. Think fair trade, organic, animal friendly and local.

4. Switch to homemade cleaning products such as white vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda, essential and liquid Castile soap. Mix these with water in a spray bottle and cut up squares from old clothes to use as cleaning rags.

5. Reduce your meat consumption, go plant-based one day a week or more.

6. Cook seasonally and at home. Minimise your food waste by shopping with a planned list and using your freezer for leftovers.

7. Start your own organic vege patch, choose bee friendly plants, mow the lawn less and let biodiversity take hold of your garden.

8. Start your own compost system to include compostable packaging and teabags.

9. Choose slow fashion, including second hand, and think about natural, durable fabrics. Mend what you have. Have fun swapping with your friends.

10. Drive less, move more. Use public transport, carpool, bike or walk. Combine errands into one trip. Add a car-free day to your week.

11. Be mindful of your water usage. Reduce your shower lengths, wash your clothes less and fix leaks as soon as possible.

12. Regularly service your products such as heat pumps so that they may be more efficient.

Living green is a journey of small steps, and we encourage you to take some with us this summer.