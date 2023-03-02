Multiple health warnings lifted in South Canterbury

Health warnings in South Canterbury have been lifted at three water sites after potentially toxic algae was found in the rivers.

Health warnings at three South Canterbury rivers have been lifted now that faecal bacteria levels have dropped.

Warnings were in place after potentially toxic algae was found in the Waihao River, Pareora River and Otaio River.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health Dr Matthew Reid said heavy rainfall in the last week was the likely cause of high levels of faecal bacteria.

However, all three sites were now below levels of concern to public health, Reid said.

Other waterways may still be contaminated, so people should avoid rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and will alert the public of any changes in water quality.