From power lines to shed fires: Ōamaru firefighters heed the call

Firefighters are jumping from emergency to emergency on Waianakarua Rd. (File photo)

Just as firefighters finish up one job, they have been called to a large shed fire just down the street.

Emergency services had been called to deal with some power lines that were strewn on Waianakarua Rd near Kākānui, about 20 kilometres south of Ōamaru.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Alex Norris said three crews of firefighters responded at 4.20pm on Monday, and the crews helped to provide scene safety and traffic management before the lines company took over.

But as they left at 5.10pm, another call came through for help, Norris said.

Down the road at a home, a large shed fire was in full swing, drawing in even more crews to battle the blaze.

The 6m by 25m four-bay shed, and a smaller shed, had been engulfed in flames, he said.

By 6.40pm crews were still working to extinguish the fire, Norris said.

Just before 7.30pm the fire was out and crews returned to their stations, he said.