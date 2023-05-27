Did South Canterbury farmer Richard Pearse get airborne before the Wright brothers?

Farmer-inventor Richard Pearse was driven by a desire to solve the problem of “aerial navigation”.

Whether the obsessive, secretive, farmer-inventor Richard Pearse got airborne before the Wright brothers is a question that has intrigued people for many years.

Dozens of his neighbours in South Canterbury, some 120 years ago, insisted they saw Pearse taking his flying machine for haphazard jumps of more than 100 metres, and crash-landing in a gorse hedge.

There is enough circumstantial evidence to make a case that yes, he did get airborne ahead of the Wright brothers, although not flying exactly.

Had he been a seeker of publicity, the evasive, secretive Pearse, who was intent on perfecting what was called “aerial navigation,” could have achieved wider fame.

He would acknowledge the Wright brothers were the first to achieve a sustained motorised flight – but more than likely, he still beat them into the air with a heavier-than-air machine.

The problem with Pearse is that he was his own worst enemy.

What has been overlooked is that his chief objective from the outset was not getting airborne, it was actual flying, or “aerial navigation”.

Aerial navigation meant powered flight, starting at one point, flying a set course and successfully landing at another designated point.

Supplied An artist’s impression of Richard Pearse getting airborne in his flying machine at Waitohi in South Canterbury.

Haphazard jumps, hops, and even great leaps of more than 100m were never “flights,” or “aerial navigation” to Pearse.

Therefore, he disregarded and dismissed them as merely preliminary exercises towards his major goal.

Eyewitness testimonies from more than 40 people who lived at Waitohi, near Temuka where Pearse lived, state that he got airborne whether by hops, bounds or leaps, in his microlight-like flying machine in 1902, 1903, and 1904. Some of them swore on affidavits on what they had seen.

Getting more than 40 people to collectively lie would, one assumes, be an impossibility.

About 20 of the witnesses said Pearse got airborne in an uncontrolled manner on March 31, 1903, then crashed into a gorse hedge after about 100m.

MURRAY WEBB A cartoon of Richard Pearse, the South Canterbury farmer-inventor

At the time much of the thinking about flying centred around airships and giant balloons.

The notable exceptions were the Wright brothers, Orville and Wilbur.

With their kite design on December 17, 1903, the Wrights made what are considered the first sustained powered flights in a heavier than air machine, the most successful over 225m near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, more than eight months after Pearse’s March 31 effort.

Unlike Pearse, the Wrights were great publicists.

Their success was blazed around the United States.

They were even so bold as to claim after their Kitty Hawk flights that they had solved the enormous problem of aerial navigation.

They hadn’t.

Supplied United States aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright were great publicists, unlike Richard Pearse.

“The age of the flying machine has come at last,” New Zealand newspapers reported Orville Wright saying in early 1904.

“We consider our machine the most wonderful invention of its kind in the world today.

“We believe we have solved the problem of aerial navigation, and we expect to perfect our invention.”

Pearse, meanwhile, could have gained wider acceptance and recognition for his feats had he not been so secretive, and shot himself in the foot by his own belated comments.

In a 1909 article in the Timaru Post, Pearse stated that after five and a half years he was on course “within a week or two of complete success”.

He did not elaborate as to what “complete success” was. Some people have taken it to mean getting airborne and flying, but by that time dozens had already got airborne and “flown”.

Four months prior, on July 25, 1909, a Frenchman, Louis Bleriot had gained world fame after flying from Calais in France and landing near Dover castle in England.

Supplied - Hamish Cameron Patent drawings of Pearse’s first powered aeroplane.

In the 1909 article Pearse also said he had set out to solve the problem in March 1904.

This has been taken to mean flying and getting airborne when Pearse really meant aerial navigation.

In the same article Pearse said he “did not attempt anything practical with the idea until in 1904 when the St Louis Exposition authorities offered a prize of 10,000 pounds to a man who invented and flew a flying machine over a specified course. I did not as you know succeed in winning that prize ---nor did anyone else”.

This comment suggests the St Louis competition became known in 1904. But the competition was announced early in 1902, was postponed in 1903, and finally held in 1904.

Pearse would have been well aware of the competition in 1902 since New Zealand newspapers reported the Exposition, or St Louis World Fair, as it was called, was going ahead with an air show as its main attraction.

A special St Louis delegate came to New Zealand to publicise the event and appeal for exhibits at the fair which was trumpeted as the greatest show the world had seen.

That meant Pearse would more than likely have been working on a flying machine from early 1902 onwards – not starting out in 1904. The monetary prize, never claimed, of more than $3 million in 2023 money, was a huge incentive and many people tried. In the United States alone, in 1902 a total of 400 hopefuls took out patents on flying machines.

Supplied The St Louis World Fair offered an enormous monetary prize to the inventor that perfected a flying machine.

The competition required a flying machine to fly a looped course of 24km ending at a designated location. This was too much for the few who entered the competition, all of them balloon airships. One crashed into power lines, another broke from its ropes and sailed 1400km before crashing on the banks of the Mississippi River in neighbouring state Iowa. The event had to be cancelled.

Why?

Because no-one could come close to “aerial navigation,” and this included the Wright brothers who did not enter the competition.

In a letter to a newspaper in 1915 Pearse said the Wrights started about the same time as him in March 1904.

That is an odd comment when you consider the Wrights had already made their famous sustained flights three months before.

But Pearse meant once more that the Wrights were, like him, only starting to get to grips with “aerial navigation” at that time.

In his opinion, the Wrights’ famous flight of more than 200m on December 17, 1903, was not aerial navigation even though they claimed it was.

He also said, in another letter to a newspaper in 1928, “I started my experiments on aerial navigation about February 1904 with a monoplane which I designed and constructed”.

Wayne Johnson In recent years a reproduction of Richard Pearse’s flying machine was built.

Pearse’s obsession with aerial navigation, and his secretive nature, cost him dearly.

By 1903, he had achieved more than he fully realised and appreciated, although in recent years another figure has emerged that some people have pushed as being the first to achieve heavier than air flight, Gustave Whitehead.

Whitehead (real name Weistkopf) a German immigrant to the United States, who worked alongside fellow inventor W D. Custead of Waco, Texas, a cousin of Buffalo Bill Cody, told newspapers he had flown his winged "bat" aircraft in 1899 and four times in 1901 to distances of up to 800 metres in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The state of Connecticut has gone so far as crediting him as being the first to fly in a heavier-than-air machine.

In the 1930s witnesses said they saw him do it, some of them like witnesses with Pearse swearing in affidavits.

However, major doubts remained, and no-one was on board trying to fly the machine, on his alleged successful flights, which Whitehead admitted.

"The lack of an intelligent hand to guide it brought it to grief," he said.

Supplied The Richard Pearse memorial in Main Waitohi Rd, South Canterbury.

Whitehead said he was entering the St Louis World Fair airship competition with a four-wheeled winged machine and a 10 horsepower motor. He attended the fair without the machine and only entered a motor engine for exhibition. He said he would fly from Bridgeport to New York. That didn’t happen; nor did plans he announced of manufacturing planes at US$2000 each for the public to buy.

Later, when paid on two separate occasions, once by an editor of the Scientific American magazine, to build a machine that could fly, he failed.

Whitehead’s claims have been dismissed as delusional, but his supporters have been insistent and gained traction in recent years to the annoyance of the Wright brothers’ advocates, most notably the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC where the Wrights’ “Flyer” is considered one of the most important artefacts in their collection. The Smithsonian proclaims the brothers as the inaugurators of the aerial age.

After their Kitty Hawk flights, the Wright brothers were given high salaried permanent government positions to devote their lives to the development of science. With a team of engineers behind them, they soon advanced their invention.

In France, the government would send experts to visit the Wrights, to learn more about what they were doing. French car manufacturers supplied engines and their expertise.

Bleriot’s flight over the English Channel in 1909 was the culmination of their efforts. The true Holy Grail of “aerial navigation” was achieved.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF The Classic Fighters 2023 show at Omaka airfield in Blenheim.

Pearse, working alone and in obscurity, was by then still hoping for “complete success” but never achieved it.

Unable to let go his obsession of achieving the next great invention, after nearly dying of typhoid his mental health declined.

Pearse became a victim of the race to solve the problem of “aerial navigation”.

For a brief time, however, it is probable Pearse was beating the Wrights in the race to achieve aerial navigation.

But in a small remote farming district, in a small remote country, the odds were firmly stacked against him.