Celebratory ralliers acknowledge "long time coming" ban on livestock exports by sea

A celebration rally for the ban of all livestock exports happened in Timaru on Sunday morning.

Celebration events around the country were held to recognise the first day of the livestock export ban.

Events were held in Auckland, Napier, New Plymouth, Wellington, Nelson and Timaru to herald in Labour’s ban on all livestock exports by sea.

Up to 30 Timaru supporters gathered at 11am on Sunday morning at Strathallan Corner to show each other support and mark the end of live exports by sea with a rally and lunch.

Rally organiser Lyn Mansel said she couldn’t remember how long she had been protesting for this ban but “it’s been a long time coming”.

“I’m very happy with the turnout that we had.”

Today was a chance to get together, celebrate and acknowledge that the ban was finally here, Mansel said.

“I’ve been organising protests for the last few years, I don’t know how many years, and you know before I started this it’s been a big issue for a long time.”

Mansel said it’s been disappointing seeing how many livestock shipments had been squeezed in before the ban became legal.

Stuff Manuel said the ban on livestock exports by sea is a step in the right direction and shows New Zealand in a compassionate light.

In the last month three ships had exported cattle from New Zealand in what Mansel called a “last-minute scramble” to get as many cows offshore as possible.

More than 6000 cattle were on the last shipment departing from Timaru port two weeks ago.

For the Ban Live Export New Zealand group, which Mansel is a part of, this was the end of exports and a step forward in the right direction.

Mansel said the ban showed New Zealand in a compassionate light and reinforced that we care about our animals.

There were concerns that the National party would reintroduce live exports if they got into government, but Mansel said this wouldn’t stop them from protesting and informing others about livestock exporting.

“We’ll be letting people know from now on what live export could be if it’s repealed and brought back in. So, you know, we’ll be letting people know exactly what’s involved in it.”

Timaru supporters held a lunch after the rally this morning to recognise everyone’s support in advocating for the ban.