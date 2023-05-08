Rebels move into Devils Henchmen headquarters in Timaru

The former Devils Henchmen headquarters at Washdyke now has new gates and a Rebels South Island sign on display.

The long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen Motorcycle Club in Timaru appears to have been taken over by the Rebels Motorcycle Club amid “tensions between the two gangs”.

The gates that once displayed the insignia of the Devils Henchmen have gone, replaced by new fencing and signage which indicates the Rebels have set up a base at the property, on Meadows Rd at Washdyke.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police are aware of some “activity over the weekend involving two local gangs”, when asked about the matter.

“While the activity does suggest some tensions between the two gangs, there have been no reports which have required Police involvement.”

However, Walker said police planned an increased presence in the area in response to the developments.

“We know that any gang activity in our community causes concern for residents, and we will be increasing our presence in the area to provide reassurance.”

John Bisset/Stuff Signage on gates at the Rebels South Island headquarters at Washdyke.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen, who had not been afraid to speak out strongly against gang culture telling the Head Hunters they were not welcome in the town in 2021, said he had not heard about the Rebels moving in when asked on Monday.

However, Bowen said he had the same message for the Rebels – “They are not welcome here”.

“They are not wanted in our community, and it does not matter what gang moves into Timaru, or the wider South Canterbury region. My message is exactly the same.

“Businesses do not have to deal with them and don’t have to feel intimidated by them. The response to the gang will be a community response to make them feel not welcome.”

Bowen said he planned to discuss the arrival of the Rebels with police.

John Bisset/Stuff The former Devils Henchmen headquarters at Washdyke. (File photo)

In 2021, the long-time headquarters of the Road Knights in central Timaru was reportedly taken over by the Head Hunters after the gang set up a base in the town.

At the time, Bowen called on the community to refrain from doing business with them, advising residents to “close the door and say these guys aren’t welcome’’.

He wasn’t the only one keen to make them feel unwelcome, with the now-retired Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin saying “Timaru does not deserve to be tarred with the brush of being the gang centre of New Zealand that it was in the late 1980s and 1990s, we don’t want that again’’.

YASHAS SRINIVASA/Stuff Armed police attempt to enter the High St property to execute a search warrant in December 2022.

Just two months ago, Bowen was welcoming news the former gang pad, occupied by the Road Knights and then the Head Hunters, had been sold. In March, the high fences around the High St property were torn down as it was confirmed the properties had been sold to developers.

At the time, Bowen said the sale was another opportunity to put pressure on gangs in the district.

“I am hopeful that this gang and others have received the message that they are not welcome in our district.’’

He said the social harm gangs inflicted on the community through drug supply and other organised crime should not be taken lightly and “this is reflected heavily in the social harm in our community’’.

Gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said, at the time, the sale of the properties was a symbol of changing times for gangs in New Zealand. Gilbert said it was not unusual for a gang to be taken over and they became “very vulnerable" when numbers were low.

He said the Road Knights and Devils Henchmen had “for the longest time” kept other gangs out of Timaru.

John Bisset/Stuff High gates gone: Bryn Cox at the Devils Henchmen headquarters at Washdyke ahead of the club's 40th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Four-and-a-half years ago the Devil’s Henchmen celebrated the 40th anniversary of the club with a party at the Washdyke headquarters.

The Devils Henchmen gained notoriety over the years, specifically in the early 90s, when gang tension intensified in South Canterbury.

Speaking at the time, club member Bryn Cox said the club members were now older and wiser but were still being portrayed as “dirty bikie scum and drug dealers” by some agencies.

Cox said the Devils Henchmen was a motorcycle club rather than a gang, but acknowledged periods of violence in the past.

In 2018, Cox said the club had a healthy membership and were expecting 300 to 400 people to attend the 40th celebrations.

Doug Field/Stuff Members of the Devils Henchmen club ride along Timaru's main street, Stafford St, in October 2018.

He said the club had banned methamphetamine “very early” after seeing “what it was doing to other clubs”.

In December 2015, members of the Rebels Motorcycle Club told The Timaru Herald they were “looking for real estate” in Timaru.

At the time, Gaskin said the group was “pulling your leg” and they were only passing through Timaru en route to a reunion in Christchurch.