Snow predicted for Canterbury High Country after bouts of heavy rain

Heavy rain is affecting parts of the North and South Island and will bring in colder temperatures after it’s passed.

New Zealand is experiencing a challenging time weather-wise, with heavy rain, strong winds and even snow battering parts of the country.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the heaviest rainfall was expected for the west coast of both islands on Tuesday as it heads across the country.

“There are a number of watches and warnings for those places as that band moves across the country over the course of today and tomorrow.”

Heavy rain affecting the northern and southern parts of the South Island was expected to last until late Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Farmers prepare ahead of forecast bad weather in Canterbury High Country

* Mixed weather watches for Canterbury High Country

* Heavy snow risk as early spring storm batters country with gusts up to 150kmh



MetService Severe Weather Warnings and Watches are in force for many places in the west and north of the country, including areas that have already seen a very wet start to May.

With heavy rain continuing in Canterbury High Country, MetService advises that many streams and rivers may be on the rise with surface flooding and slips also possible.

Meteorologists said to expect a further 80mm to 120mm of rain near the Main Divide with over 60mm 15km east of the Main Divide.

The rain is predicted to ease after 4pm bringing in a cold, southerly change over the South Island on Wednesday.

This southerly is expected to bring snow to the hills and mountains with a heavy snow watch for the High Country and possible falls in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury.

The warning is in effect from 4pm Wednesday to 2am Thursday.

Snow is predicted to reach 400 metres – 500 metres with heavier falls around 700m where snow accumulations may approach warning criteria of greater than 10cm in 6 hours.

Canterbury’s High Country is not the only region in the south getting battered with rain.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Heavy rain and flooding is expected for the rest of Tuesday after flooding in Nelson over the weekend.

Nelson and Tasman district from Motueka west, is expecting rainfall between 90 and 120mm on top of what has already fallen, with intense rain in the morning and afternoon predicted to bring 10 to 25mm per hour.

Marlborough should expect anywhere from 70 to 100mm of rainfall around the Richmond and Bryant ranges and 50 to 70mm throughout the rest of the region.

Heavy rain is expected to peak in the late morning for this district.

In the North Island, Taranaki has two weather watches for Taranaki Maunga and north of the mountain.

Mt Taranaki is predicted to get around 90 to 120 mm of rain with an estimated 15 to 25 mm of rain per hour.

North of the mountain, periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms are possible.

MetService advises people to keep up to date with weather watches and to drive carefully in case of surface flooding and slips.

By the end of this week James said people can expect colder temperatures the rain band to move on.