Armed police block road outside Timaru gang pad after reports of gunshots

Police responded to an incident on Meadows Rd, Washdyke, amid increased tensions between the Rebels Motorcycle Club and the Devils Henchmen.

Armed police responded to reports of gunshots at a property occupied by the Rebels Motorcycle Club in Timaru on Thursday.

Just before 3.30pm, armed police arrived at Meadows Rd in the industrial suburb of Washdyke, blocking the road either side of the gang headquarters.

A police media team spokesperson said a person reported hearing “loud bangs from a property on Meadows Rd just before 3pm, which they believed to be gunshots”.

“Armed police responded and cordons were put in place as a precaution.

“Nothing of concern has been located and cordons have been stood down,” they said at 5pm.

READ MORE:

* Gang-related beating left man with seven broken teeth

* Man's drink-driving convictions 24 years apart

* Top of the class graduate constable starts in Timaru



The property which was the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen appears to have been taken over by the Rebels over the weekend, sparking tensions between the two gangs.

On Monday, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police were aware of some “activity over the weekend involving two local gangs” which suggested “some tensions” between them.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police cordoned Meadows Rd, Washdyke, after reports of gunshots amid increased tensions between the Rebels Motorcycle Club and the Devils Henchmen.

Walker said police would have an increased presence in the area to response to the developments.

A witness to Thursday’s incident said police arrived en masse just before 3.30pm.

“There were lots of sirens, and one cop parked in the gateway, and three up the road.”

Other officers blocked off the road, and it was “a bit ballistic”.

“There were plenty of cops with firearms.”

They said police left about 4pm.