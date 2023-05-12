Tensions flare after Rebels take over long-time Devils Henchmen pad in Timaru

Police cordoned off Meadows Rd outside the property now occupied by the Rebels after reports of gunshots on Thursday.

Tensions between two rival gangs have been flaring this week after the Rebels moved in on the former Devils Henchman pad in Timaru, leaving residents and businesses on edge.

Armed police blocked Meadows Rd, at Washdyke, on either side of the entrance to the gang headquarters on Thursday afternoon – the second incident involving police at the headquarters witnessed by members of the public since Monday.

Police have confirmed the two incidents, a spokesperson saying the first on Monday afternoon involved the “return of a motorcycle to its rightful owner”, and the second on Thursday involving cordons was in response to reports of gunshots.

No one was charged in relation to either incident, they said.

The Rebels Motorcycle Club appears to have taken over the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen some time during the weekend, with signage painted over and the insignia of the new arrivals displayed at the front of the property.

On Monday, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police were aware of some “activity over the weekend involving two local gangs” which suggested “some tensions” between them.

At the time, Walker said police would have an increased presence in the area to response to the developments.

Following Thursday’s incident, police reiterated that message.

“We continue to have an increased presence in the area to provide reassurance to local residents, and we encourage anyone who has concerns or information about possible criminal offending to get in touch with us.”

A worker in the area said there had been a heavy police presence since Monday, with patrols about every 30 minutes.

They noticed there had been changes at the headquarters on Monday after seeing the new Rebels flag.

“I just thought 'uh oh' when I saw that.

“This is the last thing we want.

“I think there's going to be issues.”

The same day they said two women arrived at the property and talked through the fence to some of the men inside.

“They returned to their vehicle, and there was a cop sitting up the road in a car.

“Then the girls drove into the gate, put the chain around and pulled the gate around and onto the road and dragged it out.''

A comparison of images taken outside the property on Monday morning and Tuesday show damage to the gate and signage nearest the road.

They said the women then drove onto the property and into a second gate. They said the police arrived as this unfolded.

“Everyone was watching. It was very hairy.

“She was there for a motorbike, that's all she wanted.”

The worker said they saw a motorcycle being removed from the property and “someone rode it away”.

Police confirmed there had been a dispute over the possession/ownership of a motorcycle.

“After speaking to the parties involved, officers were able to facilitate the return of the motorcycle to its rightful owner.”

Speaking about the incident on Thursday afternoon, the worker said police had arrived en masse just before 3.30pm.

"There were lots of sirens, and one cop parked in the gateway, and three up the road.''

Other officers blocked off the road.

"There were plenty of cops with firearms.''

Others who worked in the industrial suburb did not wish to comment at all for fear of retaliation, but those willing to speak anonymously said there was a feeling of unease since the Rebels arrived.

One said they, and others they had spoken to, were not happy about the developments and wanted authorities to take action immediately before someone was hurt.

Another man said his business had never had any issues with the Devils Henchmen, “they were great, we never heard anything from them”.

On Monday, Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said he had the same message for the Rebels as he had for the Head Hunters when they arrived in the town in 2021: “They are not welcome here.”

At a council meeting on Tuesday, Bowen sought the support of his fellow councillors to pen a letter to Police Minister Ginny Andersen to outline his concerns about an increased gang presence in the community and the potential impacts it would have.

“They are only here as an organised crime group to profit ... from basically what is social destruction in our community,” he said.