Finalists announced ahead of South Canterbury Sports Awards
The finalists for the Trust Aoraki South Canterbury Sports Awards have been announced ahead of the region’s big night of sporting celebrations this Friday.
Sport Canterbury South Canterbury regional manager Shaun Campbell said it was great to get 71 nominations across the categories this year after a challenging few years.
“The last three years and sport and recreation opportunities have been challenging so to get back to this number is hopefully a sign that we are maybe heading towards some normality.”
However, he believed there were worthy nominees in the community who may have been overlooked.
“I still think there are a few more people out there that could be recognised as we have some quite amazing people doing a lot behind the scenes for their sporting codes.”
Asked about the long list of nominees in the Young Sportsperson of the Year category, Campbell said it was great to see so much talent across a wide range of sporting codes.
“As a community we have always had a strong pathway and a number of talented young people, and it is pleasing that the national and international opportunities post Covid are starting to become more prominent again.”
Campbell said one of the year’s sporting highlights had been seeing youth able to attend winter tournaments again, after Covid interrupted them.
“For some students this is the highlight of the year and to have this taken away for two years was quite demoralising.
“The fact that we had no less than 800 students in Timaru participating in an event just added to the buzz and was a great reminder for why we are all involved in sport,” he said of the Secondary Schools’ winter tournament week.
Campbell said the awards, which would be held at the Caroline Bay Hall on Friday evening, were a great opportunity for people to stop and reflect and recognise those who contribute to sport across the region.
The awards are returning to the traditional format, which means members of the public can attend, after the Covid interruptions over the past three years. World Cup winning Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge will also attend as guest speaker.
Tickets for the gala evening can be purchased via the Sport Canterbury Timaru office and will only be sold until the end of the day on Monday, May 15.
South Canterbury Sports Awards Nominations 2023
Coach of the Year
Adam Blake, Athletics – Finalist
Craig Motley, Athletics/Cross Country – Finalist
Bill Begg, Inline Speed Skating – Finalist
Brian Smith, Rowing – Finalist
Nigel Walsh, Rugby – Finalist
Michael Wrigley, Athletics
Alana Dawson, Netball
Adrian Whiu, Softball
Kane Newland, Tennis
Community Sport and Recreation Impact Award
45th South Island Colgate Games, Athletics – Finalist
Age Group Road Cycling Nationals, Cycling – Finalist
South Island Development Pairs Tournament, Lawn Bowls – Finalist
South Island Secondary School Netball Championship, Netball – Finalist
MRFC Heartland Event, Rugby – Finalist
Masters Sportsperson of the Year
Craig Domigan, Cycling – Finalist
Shannell Wooding, Inline Speed Skating – Finalist
Kim Jordan, Multi Sport – Finalist
Para Sportsperson of the Year
Bruce Wakefield, Lawn Bowls – Finalist
Jono Nelson, Para Cycling – Finalist
Team of the Year
Indoor Bowls Mixed Pairs, Bowls – Finalist
Temuka Bowling Club 7's, Bowls – Finalist
Mackenzie College Coast to Coast, Multisport – Finalist
Timaru Boys' High School Under 16 Four, Rowing – Finalist
South Canterbury Mens Heartland Team, Rugby – Finalist
Volunteer of the Year
Adrienne Bruce, Athletics – Finalist
Helen Mackle, Athletics – Finalist
Roger Buckingham, Cricket – Finalist
Reon Hatata, Football/Rugby League – Finalist
Jackson Henshaw, Rugby – Finalist
Pauline Luyten, Rugby – Finalist
Ian Baird, Athletics
Lisa Blackler, Cycling
Gary Lyne, Football
Bob Orminston, Football
Daryl Mattingley, Inline Speed Skating
Mick Geary, Netball
Amanda Everett, Rugby
Kelvyn Willetts, Squash
Young Sportsperson of the Year
Zac Campbell, Archery – Finalist
Isobel Sharp, Cricket – Finalist
Noah Hollamby, Cycling – Finalist
Sam Wilson, Rowing – Finalist
Jorja Miller, Rugby – Finalist
Charlotte Blake, Athletics
Tapenisa Havea, Athletics
Tillie Hollyer, Athletics
Abbey Moody, Athletics
Madeline Thomas, Athletics
Niamh Motley, Athletics/Cross Country
Toby Clemett, Cricket
Kyra Marret, Cycling
Zoe Spillane, Cycling
Nara Shenton, Football
Emily Thompson, Inline Speed Skating
Emily Hargreaves, Netball
Isla Crawford, Rowing
Elsie Talbot, Rowing
Maia Liu, Tennis
Sportsperson of the Year
Tom Walsh, Athletics – Finalist
Tom Taiaroa, Lawn Bowls – Finalist
Katie Morgan, Mountain Running – Finalist
Cullen Grace, Rugby – Finalist
James Watt, Tennis – Finalist
Lifetime Achievement (Not Judged)
Karen King, Netball
Karen Naylor, Netball
Fay Trezise, Netball
Linda Kenny, Squash
Keith Smith, Squash
Christine Longbottom, Rowing
Regional Sportsperson of the Year (Not Judged)
Reece Burtenshaw, Football
Ben Allan, Rowing
Liueli Simote, Rugby