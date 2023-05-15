Finalists announced ahead of South Canterbury Sports Awards

Tom Walsh pictured on his way to winning a gold medal in the Men's Shot Put at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Game.

The finalists for the Trust Aoraki South Canterbury Sports Awards have been announced ahead of the region’s big night of sporting celebrations this Friday.

Sport Canterbury South Canterbury regional manager Shaun Campbell said it was great to get 71 nominations across the categories this year after a challenging few years.

“The last three years and sport and recreation opportunities have been challenging so to get back to this number is hopefully a sign that we are maybe heading towards some normality.”

However, he believed there were worthy nominees in the community who may have been overlooked.

“I still think there are a few more people out there that could be recognised as we have some quite amazing people doing a lot behind the scenes for their sporting codes.”

Asked about the long list of nominees in the Young Sportsperson of the Year category, Campbell said it was great to see so much talent across a wide range of sporting codes.

“As a community we have always had a strong pathway and a number of talented young people, and it is pleasing that the national and international opportunities post Covid are starting to become more prominent again.”

Campbell said one of the year’s sporting highlights had been seeing youth able to attend winter tournaments again, after Covid interrupted them.

“For some students this is the highlight of the year and to have this taken away for two years was quite demoralising.

“The fact that we had no less than 800 students in Timaru participating in an event just added to the buzz and was a great reminder for why we are all involved in sport,” he said of the Secondary Schools’ winter tournament week.

Campbell said the awards, which would be held at the Caroline Bay Hall on Friday evening, were a great opportunity for people to stop and reflect and recognise those who contribute to sport across the region.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kendra Cocksedge pictured after the Black Ferns’ World Cup win in November.

The awards are returning to the traditional format, which means members of the public can attend, after the Covid interruptions over the past three years. World Cup winning Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge will also attend as guest speaker.

South Canterbury Sports Awards Nominations 2023

Coach of the Year

Adam Blake, Athletics – Finalist

Craig Motley, Athletics/Cross Country – Finalist

Bill Begg, Inline Speed Skating – Finalist

Brian Smith, Rowing – Finalist

Nigel Walsh, Rugby – Finalist

Michael Wrigley, Athletics

Alana Dawson, Netball

Adrian Whiu, Softball

Kane Newland, Tennis

Community Sport and Recreation Impact Award

45th South Island Colgate Games, Athletics – Finalist

Age Group Road Cycling Nationals, Cycling – Finalist

South Island Development Pairs Tournament, Lawn Bowls – Finalist

South Island Secondary School Netball Championship, Netball – Finalist

MRFC Heartland Event, Rugby – Finalist

Masters Sportsperson of the Year

Craig Domigan, Cycling – Finalist

Shannell Wooding, Inline Speed Skating – Finalist

Kim Jordan, Multi Sport – Finalist

Para Sportsperson of the Year

Bruce Wakefield, Lawn Bowls – Finalist

Jono Nelson, Para Cycling – Finalist

Team of the Year

Indoor Bowls Mixed Pairs, Bowls – Finalist

Temuka Bowling Club 7's, Bowls – Finalist

Mackenzie College Coast to Coast, Multisport – Finalist

Timaru Boys' High School Under 16 Four, Rowing – Finalist

South Canterbury Mens Heartland Team, Rugby – Finalist

Volunteer of the Year

Adrienne Bruce, Athletics – Finalist

Helen Mackle, Athletics – Finalist

Roger Buckingham, Cricket – Finalist

Reon Hatata, Football/Rugby League – Finalist

Jackson Henshaw, Rugby – Finalist

Pauline Luyten, Rugby – Finalist

Ian Baird, Athletics

Lisa Blackler, Cycling

Gary Lyne, Football

Bob Orminston, Football

Daryl Mattingley, Inline Speed Skating

Mick Geary, Netball

Amanda Everett, Rugby

Kelvyn Willetts, Squash

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Zac Campbell, Archery – Finalist

Isobel Sharp, Cricket – Finalist

Noah Hollamby, Cycling – Finalist

Sam Wilson, Rowing – Finalist

Jorja Miller, Rugby – Finalist

Charlotte Blake, Athletics

Tapenisa Havea, Athletics

Tillie Hollyer, Athletics

Abbey Moody, Athletics

Madeline Thomas, Athletics

Niamh Motley, Athletics/Cross Country

Toby Clemett, Cricket

Kyra Marret, Cycling

Zoe Spillane, Cycling

Nara Shenton, Football

Emily Thompson, Inline Speed Skating

Emily Hargreaves, Netball

Isla Crawford, Rowing

Elsie Talbot, Rowing

Maia Liu, Tennis

Sportsperson of the Year

Tom Walsh, Athletics – Finalist

Tom Taiaroa, Lawn Bowls – Finalist

Katie Morgan, Mountain Running – Finalist

Cullen Grace, Rugby – Finalist

James Watt, Tennis – Finalist

Lifetime Achievement (Not Judged)

Karen King, Netball

Karen Naylor, Netball

Fay Trezise, Netball

Linda Kenny, Squash

Keith Smith, Squash

Christine Longbottom, Rowing

Regional Sportsperson of the Year (Not Judged)

Reece Burtenshaw, Football

Ben Allan, Rowing

Liueli Simote, Rugby