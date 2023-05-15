Four arrested: Police raid a 'strong message' gang activity not welcome, says Timaru mayor

There is a strong police presence as police cordon off Meadows Rd early on Monday morning during a search at the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen pad, which has been taken over by the Rebels.

Just a week after they appeared to set up camp in the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen, the insignia of the Rebels has been removed, and four men have been arrested follow a raid at the property.

A police spokesperson confirmed four men, aged 37, 51, 54 and 61, had been arrested after they executed a search warrant at the Meadows Rd property on Monday.

A witness said they saw at least a dozen police vehicles, fire and ambulance crews at the property at 6.55am, as police excuted the search warrant on the property occupied by the Rebels.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen wasted no time making it clear the South Island franchise of the Australian-based gang, the Rebels, was not welcome in his town when news of their arrival spread last week. This week, Bowen is thanking police for taking a proactive approach against the gang.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police speak to a man at the Meadows Rd property on Monday.

Bowen said he was appreciative of the police response, which saw police at the property in the busy industrial suburb for much of the day.

“It sends a strong message that gang activity is not wanted in Timaru,” Bowen said.

Last week, Bowen asked councillors to support him in writing a letter to Police Minister Ginny Andersen to raise concerns about an increased gang presence. Following Monday’s developments and police reaction, he said that letter would now include his gratitude.

“I’m in the process of drafting a letter to the police minister and the key message in that is thanking them for the proactive response and highlighting the concerns of our community about the gangs.”

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police confirmed four men were arrested at the Meadows Rd property after a search warrant was exceuted there.

Bowen said members of the public he had spoken to were concerned by the recent gang activity, while others just want to rid the town of the gangs.

He said he had raised his concerns with Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Andersen and had “reassurance and confidence that the police were taking this seriously and that was shown this morning”.

The latest gang tensions were not the first to prompt Bowen to speak out. In 2021 he told the Head Hunters they were not welcome after they took over the former headquarters of the Road Knights on High St in Timaru.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police were still at Meadows Rd around 8am.

Earlier on Monday, a worker in the area said it had been a scary start to the week, but they praised the action of police, saying something needed to be done by authorities.

“It was like something from a movie, the cops all arriving.

“That sort of thing doesn’t happen in Timaru, but for the past seven days it has.’’

The Rebels insignia had been removed from the gang pad, they said.

Stuff Last Monday a Rebels South Island sign had been attached to the front of a building on the property.

“We feel safe, but also wonder what the repercussions will be after this occurrence.’’

They welcomed the presence of police, saying they felt safer knowing they were there and something was being done.

This was the latest in a string of call-outs to the pad after the Rebels gang moved into the headquarters recently.

Armed police blocked Meadows Rd, at Washdyke, on either side of the entrance to the gang headquarters last Thursday after responding to reports of gunshots.

Officers had also been at the property last Monday returning a motorcycle to its rightful owner.

John Bisset/Stuff GONE: Bryn Cox pictured at the Devils Henchmen headquarters at Washdyke ahead of the club's 40th anniversary celebrations in 2018. The gates appear to have since been painted over.

At the time, Inspector Walker said police were aware of activity “involving two local gangs” which suggested “some tensions” between them and said police would have an increased presence in response.

It was understood the Rebels Motorcycle Club took over the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen some time last weekend, with signage painted over and the insignia of the new arrivals displayed at the front of the property.

At some stage over the weekend of May 12 and 13, a trespass notice ordering members of the Devils Henchmen stay off the property was stuck to the front gates of the property.