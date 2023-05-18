What's on in South Canterbury: May 19-21, 2023

Carol Angland has written a play about well-known Timaru man, the late Captain Henry Cain, immortalised in sculpture, who was poisoned by his son-in-law.

Friday

Captain Cain: Until May 27, the world premiere of the story of early Timaru brought to life by the South Canterbury Drama League, and written by Carol Angland. A Repertory 90th anniversary production. Tickets available at iTicket.co.nz.

Saturday

Breaking The Stigma: 7pm at the Geraldine High School hall, psychologist Nigel Latta on building mental health and resilience. Tickets $35 with all profits going towards South Canterbury resources, and light refreshments available. Tickets from all schools and doctor practices.

Sunday

Hector Black’s First Annual Homemade Sauce Competition: From 5pm. Entries can be taken into the bar, 129A Stafford St, from 4pm Thursday to Saturday. No limit on entries, and no fee to enter. Participants must be present, or have a representative, on the night. Entries close on Saturday.

Pleasant Point Farmers Market: 9am to 12.30pm at the centre carpark, main road, Pleasant Point. Seasonal fresh food and produce, plants, arts, crafts and more. Held rain or shine.

Ongoing

Mike Glover Exhibition: Until June 8. Stunning pastels from a well-known Canterbury artist. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, on Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 10am to 1pm on Saturday at the St Mary’s Church car park, Talbot St, until the end of May.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at Seddon Sq in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture. Latest exhibition The Royal Connection.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30pm to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

