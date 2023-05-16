Council confirms purchase of gang pad amid tensions, demolition underway

Contractors arrived to start demolition at the Meadows Rd property on Tuesday afternoon.

Just minutes after confirmation the long-time gang pad at the centre of gang tensions between the Devils Henchmen and Rebels in Timaru had been sold, heavy machinery rolled in to begin demolition.

The Timaru District Council confirmed it has purchased the property, which housed the headquarters of the Devils Henchmen on Tuesday afternoon for an undisclosed sum.

By 2.30pm the diggers had arrived and started pulling down fencing and small buildings on the property.

“Members of the community had been expressing real concern about the possibility of an expansion of gang activity in Timaru, and I think it’s important to send a clear and unequivocal message that they are not welcome in the district,” Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen said.

Bowen said the council planned to demolish the headquarters immediately and eventually put the land up for sale to “enable industrial expansion in the area”.

“Doing this has enabled us to make a major investment in community safety, which won’t cost ratepayers anything, and that will supply more valuable industrial land back to our economy.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen at the Meadows Rd property on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowen, who was at the property about 1.30pm on Tuesday, said the council purchasing the land on behalf of the community was just one step in tackling the issue and preventing gangs from setting up in the town.

“It’s important that the community continues to turn their back on gangs.

“Don’t sell to them and let them get a foothold in our towns, refuse their business, and don’t provide services to them or their businesses,” he urged the community.

Timaru District Council Diggers rolled in to start demolition of the property on Meadows Rd just minutes after the council confirmed it had purchased the former gang pad.

According to Quotable Value, the property at 90 Meadows Rd was 8766sqm and had a capital value of $1.26 million as of September 2020.

On Monday police raided the property in huge numbers, arresting four men, aged 37, 51, 54 and 61 who were now facing firearms charges.

Police were back there on Tuesday to continue searching it, with a spokesperson saying they would be there all day.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police are back at the Meadows Rd property to continue searching it on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Bowen wasted no time making it clear the Rebels were not welcome in Timaru after learning of their arrival. The next day, he raised concerns about a potential proliferation of gang activity and the impact of drugs on his communities – asking councillors to support him in raising those with Police Minister Ginny Andersen.

“I know this doesn’t sit with us, but there’s people in the community that look to us for leadership in this space and I guess the tools are limited ... but we can advocate for our community,” he said at the time.

On Monday, Bowen publicly thanked police for taking a proactive approach and described the early morning raid as sending a “strong message that gang activity is not wanted in Timaru”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Police cordonoff Meadows Rd outside the property while occupied by the Rebels after reports of gunshots on Thursday.

The community had been on edge for the past 10 days as tensions between the Rebels and the Devils Henchmen flared. Police were involved in two incidents at the property last week – one involving the return of a motorcycle to its rightful owner and another involving reports of suspected gunshots.

Large gates which once displayed the logos of the Devils Henchmen appear to have been painted over, and until police raided the property the insignia of the Rebels was on display. A skip bin was also visible from the road and there have been reports of black smoke coming from the rear of the property.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A skip bin is visible from the road and there have been reports of black smoke coming from the rear of the property since the Rebels arrived.

Following those, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police would continue to have an increased presence in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Several people who worked in the area said they were uneasy about the tensions but pleased the police were patrolling about every 30 minutes. None were willing to be named for fear of retaliation.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The former Road Knights gang headquarters and associated houses, on High Street, are demolished on Wednesday.

The latest developments came just six days after the long-time headquarters of the Road Knights was demolished.

In March, it was confirmed the High St properties had been sold to Timaru Developments Ltd. The company’s directors were well-known South Canterbury businessman Gary Rooney, and Ryan de Joux.

“These were long-standing gang properties, and it’s great for our community to see the back of them, rather than offer any other gang the opportunity to move in and establish a foothold,” Bowen said on Tuesday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen has issued a clear message that gangs are not welcome in the town.

As the community reacted to the sale of the High St properties in March, police were called to investigate reports of a burglary there, after $7000 worth of specialist equipment used in the process of asbestos removal was reported stolen.

John Bisset/Stuff The demolition of the former Road Knights headquarters in Timaru draws a small crowd on Wednesday morning.

Gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said, at the time, the sale of the properties was a symbol of changing times for gangs in New Zealand. Gilbert said it was not unusual for a gang to be taken over, and they became “very vulnerable" when numbers were low.

He said the Road Knights and Devils Henchmen had “for the longest time” kept other gangs out of Timaru.

In 2021, the pad was taken over by the Head Hunters after the gang set up a base in the town.

At the time, Bowen called on the community to refrain from doing business with the Head Hunters, advising residents to “close the door and say these guys aren’t welcome’’.

JOHN Bisset/ Timaru Herald/Stuff Members of the Devils Henchmen outside their Washdyke headquarters in 1990.

He wasn’t the only one keen to make them feel unwelcome, with the now-retired Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin saying “Timaru does not deserve to be tarred with the brush of being the gang centre of New Zealand that it was in the late 1980s and 1990s, we don’t want that again’’.

Four-and-a-half years ago the Devils Henchmen celebrated the 40th anniversary of the club with a party at the Washdyke headquarters.

The Devils Henchmen gained notoriety over the years, specifically in the early 90s, when gang tension intensified in South Canterbury.

John Bisset/Stuff Bryn Cox at the Devils Henchmen headquarters at Washdyke ahead of the club's 40th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Speaking at the time, club member Bryn Cox said the club members were now older and wiser but were still being portrayed as “dirty bikie scum and drug dealers” by some agencies.

Cox said the Devils Henchmen was a motorcycle club rather than a gang, but acknowledged periods of violence in the past.

In 2018, Cox said the club had a healthy membership and was expecting 300 to 400 people to attend the 40th celebrations.

Doug Field/Stuff Members of the Devils Henchmen ride along Timaru's main street in October 2018.

He said the club had banned methamphetamine “very early” after seeing “what it was doing to other clubs”.

In December 2015, members of the Rebels Motorcycle Club told The Timaru Herald they were “looking for real estate” in Timaru.

At the time, Gaskin said the group was “pulling your leg” and they were only passing through Timaru en route to a reunion in Christchurch.