Unsecured creditors of liquidated Timaru clothing company will not be paid

Camerons Clothing store in Stafford St closed in March 2022 after almost 100 years’ trading.

Unsecured creditors left out of pocket when Timaru-based retailer Camerons Clothing Limited went into liquidation last year will not be paid.

In his final report, liquidator Iain Nellies of Dunedin-based Insolvency Management Limited, listed “industry restructuring” and “poor economic conditions” as the reasons for the liquidation of the long-running family business which still owes more than $163,000 to unsecured creditors.

“The liquidator has completed a review of the records. Investigations confirmed no further assets were available for the liquidation.”

Nellies said his investigations had not uncovered any actions that “would have proven economic to pursue to provide a return for the unsecured creditors ...”

The company, which had stores in Timaru, Ōamaru and Waimate, was put into liquidation in March 2022 owing $908k to creditors across New Zealand and Australia. In the weeks leading up to that, Camerons Clothing shareholder and director Warren Park said the lack of foot traffic since Covid had been “heartbreaking”.

Park was one of four shareholders of the company alongside fellow director Wendy Collings, Elizabeth Park and Kenneth Collings.

According to Nellies’ final report, almost all the funds owed to preferential and secured creditors had been paid.

”There is still a shortfall to the first secured creditor which has been guaranteed by the directors as well as the amount secured to the second secured creditor.

”There are a few book debts that are unpaid and have been written off as uneconomic to recover.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Camerons Clothing Limited shareholder and director Warren Park pictured in one of his former stores in 2019.

At the time the company was put into liquidation, there were 67 known unsecured creditors owed a total of $189,403. Unsecured creditors included Hills Hats, Home-Lee, Levi Strauss NZ, NZ Post, and Timaru companies Corporate Print, Dowells Office Supplies, Screw U Poles, Post Haste, Perpetual Guardian, SPF Websites and Multimedia, and Target Apparelmaster.

As of September 25, 2022, the liquidator had received 29 claims from unsecured creditors owed $163,735.84.

In his final report, Nellies said a closing down sale had been successful with remaining stock sold to a third party.

The sale of stock, assets and other realised funds netted $317,139.69. That was distributed and covered almost $50k in preferential wages, a secured creditor payment of $160k, and payments to the IRD of more than $66k.

Nellies had hoped to have the liquidation completed by Christmas, however he said it had taken a bit longer than hoped to chase book debts.

The liquidator has requested the company be removed from the registrar of companies.